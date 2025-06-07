Tailteann Cup previews: Offaly steeled for clash with New York and eyeing up outright success

Saturday

Offaly v New York, O’Connor Park, 2pm (Live on GAA+)

New York gave a decent account of themselves in their Connacht SFC defeat to Galway in April but, if nothing else, that display should have forewarned and forearmed Offaly in advance of this clash. Offaly suffered a defeat to London in this competition last year, so that should also steel the Faithful. Offaly have enjoyed a positive season in which they secured promotion from Division Three in the league and this is a team eyeing up outright Tailteann Cup success. Verdict: Offaly

Westmeath v Laois, Cusack Park, 5pm (Live on GAA+)

Laois have been a real Jekyll-and-Hyde outfit during the Tailteann Cup. They beat Waterford, lost to Wicklow and then staged a last-gasp comeback to overcome Offaly. It’s hard to know what to expect from them on any given day. Westmeath lost to Limerick by the minimum last weekend but Dermot McCabe’s side were impressive winners over Antrim and London. And though relegated from Division Two, Westmeath did still spend the spring operating at a higher level than Laois, who finished just above the drop zone in Division Three. Verdict: Westmeath

Sunday

Wexford v Antrim, Wexford Park, 1.30pm

Wexford need to put the disappointment of last week’s defeat to Fermanagh behind them immediately and rediscover the form that propelled them to promotion from Division Four this season. Andy McEntee’s Antrim are probably fortunate to have made the knock-out stages of the competition after some indifferent displays, but a long trip to Wexford could mark the end of the road for the Saffrons in 2025. Verdict: Wexford

Sligo v Carlow, Tubbercurry, 2pm

Carlow’s defeat to Longford last weekend was one of the big surprise results of the round three fixtures. Longford had nothing left to play for but pride while Carlow had the chance to top their group and advance directly to the quarter-finals, so coming up short and delivering such a lacklustre display has to be a concern for the Barrowsiders. Sligo lost to Tailteann Cup favourites Kildare last weekend but the Yeats County look a better-balanced side than Carlow. Verdict: Sligo