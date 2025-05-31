Kerry come away with the spoils after Cork fail to take their chances

All-Ireland SFC: Cork 0-20 Kerry 1-28

Kerry look set for a return to the All-Ireland quarter-finals and Cork are possibly headed for an early championship exit after the Kingdom saw off their Munster neighbours by 11 points in a feisty encounter at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The winning margin suggests a comfortable walk in the páirc for Kerry, and by the end it was that, but Cork gave them plenty to be concerned about in the first half, after which the home side led by three, 0-13 to 1-7.

Cork’s problem was they had played with a strong wind and failed to convert three great goal chances. Cork being Cork, they also gifted David Clifford an early goal.

Kerry will be just happy to have got out of Cork with a win, but at what cost. Barry Dan O’Sullivan and Paudie Clifford didn’t make it to half-time due to injuries, and Paul Geaney didn’t come back out for the second half, adding to the concern over Diarmuid O’Connor who didn’t make the match day squad.

And then there were those goal chances given up that Jack O’Connor will know a more ruthless team than Cork will punish.

Kerry's Paudie Clifford. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Cork made a hero out of goalkeeper Shane Ryan who saved brilliantly from Mark Cronin and Matty Taylor, while Taylor was through again late in the first half but was thwarted from getting a shot off.

Indeed, the game’s only goal came from Cork shooting themselves in the foot when David Clifford intercepted Micheál Aodh Martin’s kickout to roll the ball past the goalkeeper and put Kerry 1-2 to 0-1 ahead after six minutes.

Kerry were 1-4 to 0-2 ahead by the 12th minute and then Cork found some form with Brian Hurley posting two points, Paul Walsh kicking a two-pointer, and those goal chances being created but not converted.

Points from Colm O’Callaghan and Chris Óg Jones evened it up, 0-8 to 1-5, and Cork finished the half well, with Hurley’s orange flag after the hooter giving the home side a 0-13 to 1-7 lead at the interval.

Playing with a strong wind it hardly seemed enough of a lead, and so it proved. Cronin’s free stretched Cork’s lead, but David Clifford raked over a huge two-pointer from play, Seán O’Shea converted a free from outside the arc after a three-up breach, and Kerry pulled away after that.

Kerry's Micheal Burns and Cork's Seán Brady. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Killian Spillane came on and kicked two from play, Clifford nailed a two-pointer and a point before O’Shea converted two two-pointers and a free.

That had Kerry 1-21 to 0-16 ahead after 53 minutes, and Cork’s woes and inability to be ruthless was summed up with Cronin’s penalty miss – or rather another Ryan save.

Cork head for a neutral venue to face Roscommon in a must-win game for them, while Kerry are all but headed straight to the All-Ireland quarter-finals again.

CORK: MA Martin; S Meehan, D O’Mahony, M Shanley; B O’Driscoll, S Brady, M Taylor; I Maguire, C O’Callaghan (0-0-2); P Walsh (0-1-1), S Walsh, S McDonnell; M Cronin (0-0-6, 5f), B Hurley (0-2-3, 2f, 1tpf), C Óg Jones (0-0-1).

Subs: S Powter for Meehan (43 mins), R Deane (0-0-1) for McDonnell (50), C O’Mahony for Hurley (60), L Fahy for M Taylor (65), E McSweeney for Walsh (66).

KERRY: S Ryan; D Casey, J Foley, T O’Sullivan (0-1-0); B Ó Beaglaoich, M Breen, G White; J O’Connor, BD O’Sullivan; G O’Sullivan (0-0-1), P Clifford (0-0-1), S O’Shea (0-3-3, 3tpf); D Clifford (1-2-4, 2f, 1tpf), P Geaney (0-0-2), M Burns.

Subs: M O’Shea for BD O’Sullivan (inj, 21 mins), D Geaney (0-0-1) for P Clifford (31), K Spillane (0-0-2) for Geaney (ht), T Brosnan (0-1-0) for Burns (59), T Morley for Ó Beaglaoich (66).

Referee: D O’Mahoney (Tipperary).