Adam Crimmins saves Down from Louth comeback at the death in Newry

All-Ireland SFC: Down 0-25 Louth 0-24

Adam Crimmins’s last-gasp block will live long in the memory of those who witnessed Down’s nail-biting derby win over Louth.

With the hooter already sounded and just a single point separating the sides, Louth midfielder Tommy Durnin looked to have rescued a draw only to be spectacularly denied by Crimmins’s two palms.

Finn Murdock booted the ball out on the full and cue the roar that relieved the tension-filled 70 minutes deserved.

Credit to Louth, who came from as far back as 11 points to boil it down to one final play, but they will wonder where that energy was in the first half.

Odhrán Murdock set the tone from the off, while Louth were once again ponderous in attack and had to rely on a ninth-minute free from captain Sam Mulroy to get off the mark.

That score, stemming from a rare Down infringement, was the only blemish on the hosts’ scorching opening.

With 15 minutes played in the first half, Down were in full flow and Louth were floundering. Ceilum Doherty outside his man-marking duties to slot over a stylish point.

Down’s Miceal Rooney and Louth's Conor Grimes. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Conor Laverty’s men stormed into a commanding 0-11 to 0-1 lead, a quiet Pat Havern only opening his account that late into proceedings. Danny Magill was excellent, that was the form Down were in.

Hitting Louth on the break, the home crowd humming, Down were finding their groove with ease. Ryan Burns did hand Louth a lifeline and what was to come with three first-half points to make 0-16 to 0-7 at the much-needed interval.

With the challenge presented, Louth had to change tact. More direct play and greater bravery in shooting from beyond the arc stirred them to life.

Mulroy had a huge second half, four orange flags that took a chunk out of what most felt was an insurmountable lead.

However, Magill was on hand to coral Louth’s hopes with scores, and wides even, to halt their momentum somewhat but the surge was to come. Three two-pointers in a row from Mulroy, Craig Lennon, and Durnin had the home side rattled.

With 10 to play, the FRC were rubbing their hands with glee, this one-sided contest became dashing. You could not look away as Louth continued to come with long range shots. Excitement personified.

One final twist was to come, just when it looked like a dramatic draw was on the cards, Crimmins delivered the block of the season to preserve Down’s unbeaten start.

DOWN: R Burns; P Laverty, P McCarthy, F McElroy; R Magill (0-0-1), P Fagan, M Rooney (0-0-1); O Murdock (0-2-1, 1tpf, 1f), D Magill (0-1-4); J Guinness, P Havern (0-1-4, 1f), C Doherty (0-0-1); J McGeough (0-0-1), R McEvoy; A Crimmins (0-0-2).

Subs: C Mooney (0-0-1) for Guinness (47 mins), S Millar (0-0-1) for McEvoy (48), E Branagan for McElroy (51), F Murdock for R Magill (62), C McCrickard for McGeough (68).

LOUTH: N McDonnell; D Nally, D Campbell, D McKenny; C Lennon (0-1-1), P Lynch, C McKeever (0-0-1); B Duffy, T Durnin (0-1-0), C Downey (0-0-2), S Mulroy (0-4-4, 2tpf, 3f), C Grimes (0-0-1); C Keenan, C Byrne, R Burns (0-0-3).

Subs: D McDonnell for Duffy (ht), A Williams for Lynch (41 mins), K McArdle for Grimes (57), P Mathews for Byrne (57), D McKeown for Keenan (69).

Referee: D Gough (Meath).