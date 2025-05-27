Meath captain Aoibhín Cleary focusing on championship despite upcoming AFLW move

Meath's Aoibhín Cleary with the Brendan Martin Cup at the launch of the 2025 TG4 All-Ireland Championships at Croke Park on Tuesday. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Meath captain Aoibhín Cleary says there is “a lot to be done” before she departs Ireland to join Richmond in the Women’s Australian Football League (AFLW) later this year.

While the prospect of moving down under looms large, the half back says intercounty football was always a priority.

“Playing with Meath this year was not a question for me, so I’m really grateful and really blessed that I am getting the opportunity to do both; to play the season here with Meath and then head over to Richmond.”

The two-time All Star will leave for Melbourne directly after Meath’s season comes to an end, and is feeling a mix of excitement and nerves ahead of the big switch.

“I’m the first Irish girl heading over to Richmond. I suppose there’s a lot of unknowns. I’m definitely pushing myself out of my comfort zone and throwing myself into the deep end, but I think that makes it very exciting as well.

“I can only say great things about Richmond so far. Since the offer has come through, we’ve been catching up regularly and met a lot of the girls online. There just seems to be a really great culture and a great connection between the girls. I can’t wait to actually get over and meet them properly.”

Cleary will be following in the footsteps of former team-mates Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally, both now plying their trade in the AFLW. Wall, who lines out for North Melbourne, will be particularly close at hand for the new arrival.

Alongside preparing for the rest of the championship season, Cleary has also been stealing moments to practice with the oval ball.

“I’ve pulled my dad out to the garden a good bit, he’s been great. And then Mike (Currane) as well, the agent, I’ve been able to meet up and do some skill sessions with him.”

Meath's Aoibhín Cleary during the 2022 All-Ireland final against Kerry. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Despite the opportunity for distraction, Cleary – an All-Ireland winner with Meath in 2021 and 2022 – says her goal is to regain the Brendan Martin Cup.

“That’s definitely the aim, the focus. We have a great management and backroom team, we have a great group of girls. So yeah, it’s just trying to push ourselves to our potential and really try and get the most out of us.”

Despite losing out to Dublin in the Leinster final, Cleary remains optimistic about Meath chances, citing the blend of youth and experience within the panel.

“I think it’s great having a mix of experience. There is still a few girls around who would have been involved in those years, in 2021 and 2022, but we have a lot of new girls in as well, fresh blood, and they just bring so much enthusiasm.”

A tough group phase awaits the Royals as they face Kildare, who they beat by a point in the Leinster Championship, as well as Division One finalists Armagh.