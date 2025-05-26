Camogie president targets filling Croke Park for All-Ireland final

Katie Power of Kilkenny, Orlagh Phelan of Offaly, Nicola Woods of Armagh, President of the Camogie Association Brian Molloy, Laura Leenane of Tipperary, Meabh Cahalane of Cork, chief Executive for Glen Dimplex Ireland Johnny Dunne, Ciara Hickey of Galway, Lorraine Bray of Waterford and Alice Walsh of Laois. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Brian Molloy has set a hugely ambitious target of filling Croke Park for All-Ireland camogie final day on Sunday, August 10th.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025 GlenDimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championships on Monday, the association president called on the public to support their county teams over the coming months.

The largest ever attendance at an All-Ireland camogie final was 33,154 at the 2007 decider between Cork and Wexford, though that figure was skewed by the Galway v Dublin under-21 All-Ireland hurling final acting as the curtain-raiser.

The first and only time a camogie final broke the 30,000 threshold without hurling on the undercard was in 2023 when 30,191 watched Cork and Waterford in the senior showpiece event. All-Ireland camogie final day last year attracted 27,811.

In launching a three-year strategic plan in 2024, the association’s stated aim was to have a crowd of 50,000 at the 2026 All-Ireland final.

However, Molloy has set his sights higher.

“It was great to see so much focus and so much attention on camogie over the last number of weeks but I want all those people to keep their attention on camogie over the next number of weeks and the next number of months so that on August 10th we can fill Croke Park,” he said.

“We’ve never done it before. This year’s All-Ireland final is going to be historic. The best way you can show actual support for camogie is by filling Croke Park on August 10th.”

The Camogie Association has changed the format for this year’s All-Ireland championships by not allowing any county enter a second team at junior or intermediate level. Cork and Kilkenny contested last year’s intermediate final, while Cork also competed in the senior decider.

“We’ll have six distinct counties irrespective of how things go because we’ve changed the structures and we don’t have the second teams,” added Molloy.

“I think having six separate counties in our finals is going to be hugely important. So that’s my key message, tickets are already on sale, they’re up on the Ticketmaster website so there is no excuse for people not to have tickets for the All-Ireland finals.”

All-Ireland camogie final day on August 10th will see a triple header take place at Croke Park with the junior, intermediate and senior deciders all on the card.