GAA live updates: Meath face Cork now, Louth v Monaghan and Armagh v Derry later

All-Ireland SFC Round 1

Meath 1-4 Cork 0-5 (half-time)

Louth v Monaghan, St Conleth’s Park, 4.45pm

Armagh v Derry, Athletic Grounds, 5pm

Donegal v Tyrone, Ballybofey, 7pm

While they’re chomping down their half-time oranges, here’s a bit of reading ahead of Louth v Monaghan. After winning their first Leinster title for 68 years, Louth face what has traditionally been the stickiest wicket in Gaelic football - how to get a result in the game after you’ve ended a famine.

Louth have ended their Leinster title famine – can they avoid the fate that usually follows? https://t.co/0YIEn6H8q5 — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) May 24, 2025

The action has been underway since three o’clock - and Meath have played some very polished stuff against Cork in Navan. They lead by 1-5 to 0-5, with talisman Jordan Morris banging home the goal. It was a nervous start for Robbgie Brennan’s men, with six early wides. But they’ve settled better than Cork and carry a goal lead into the break.

Welcome to the Saturday football fixtures, the first round for these eight teams in the Sam Maguire Cup. We’ll be with you all the way to the end of Donegal v Tyrone in Ballybofey tonight.