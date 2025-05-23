Jarlath Burns to attend Mayo county board meeting amid questions over county’s finances

Jarlath Burns (right) and Tom Ryan are due to attend the meeting in Westport on Monday. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

GAA president Jarlath Burns and director general Tom Ryan are to attend a special meeting of the Mayo county board on Monday evening.

Although county officers have made no comment on the meeting’s agenda, it is believed to relate to financial matters.

Mayo have been in the spotlight recently concerning a Revenue audit during the course of which a voluntary disclosure of €119,778 was made in relation to potential tax liability for the Cúl Camps programme.

More recently, a loan extended to Mayo by the GAA’s Central Council in 2015 to assume the county’s debt has been the subject of speculation, denied last week by county treasurer Valerie Murphy.

READ MORE

According to a report of the meeting in the Western People, Murphy “dealt specifically with two accusations, firstly that Mayo GAA never benefited from a write-down of its debt which Croke Park negotiated with lender Ulster Bank, and secondly that Croke Park held a surplus of Mayo GAA’s money in an ‘unexplained account’.”

The treasurer said the write-down had been passed on to the county but was subject to a non-disclosure agreement with the bank. She also said the county had moved money from a bank account to a Croke Park fund, offering better interest payments to units of the association.

After March’s National Football League final, which Mayo lost to Kerry, Burns made remarks in his presentation speech supportive of Mayo officers. His attendance at Monday’s meeting along with the director general is seen as extending further support as well as giving delegates an opportunity to clarify any queries.

The meeting will be held at Knockranny House Hotel in Westport. Clubs have been invited to send one of their officers, chair, secretary or treasurer, together with their county board delegate.