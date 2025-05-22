Camogie Association Special Congress passes motion to allow players to wear shorts

Gordon Manning speaks to members of the Dublin Senior Camogie squad ahead of this week's Camogie Association vote on the wearing of shorts. Video: Bryan O'Brien

Camogie players will be permitted to wear shorts for competitive fixtures after a motion was passed by Camogie Association delegates at a Special Congress held in Croke Park on Thursday evening.

Delegates voted on the motion which proposed players be given an individual choice over whether they wear shorts or skorts for games.

The motion passed 98 per cent for to 2 per cent against and the change will take effect from midnight.

Delegates at Camogie Special Congress vote 98% for change - players will now have the choice of wearing shorts or skorts. https://t.co/c6tdMwgSfo — Gordon Manning (@Gordon_Manning) May 22, 2025

The Special Congress was held in camera with only voting delegates permitted to enter. Delegates voted by secret ballot with a two-thirds majority needed for the motion to pass.

The issue prompted considerable debate in recent weeks after a survey by the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) highlighted 83 per cent of players said they would prefer to wear shorts or believe players should have the option to choose.

The matter escalated when the Dublin and Kilkenny senior camogie teams staged a protest by wearing shorts during the warm-up ahead of the Leinster semi-final on May 3rd.

Club and county teams around the country joined the protest and the issue gained widespread news coverage, prompting the Camogie Association on May 8th to schedule a Special Congress to vote on a rule change.

Announcing the result of the vote, Camogie Association president Brian Molloy said: “We are pleased to announce that delegates have voted by an overwhelming majority in favour of giving players greater choice in their playing attire.

“From midnight tonight, each individual player will have the option to wear skorts or shorts – adding choice while maintaining the professionalism and uniformity of our team kits in both colour and design.”

Statement from the Camogie Association pic.twitter.com/ZzWne15AJb — The Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) May 22, 2025

The GPA welcomed the result and commended players for their efforts to effect change.

“We welcome the result of this evening’s vote for choice at the Camogie Association Special Congress,” a statement from the GPA read.

“The GPA would like to put on the record out admiration for camogie players across Ireland and beyond, both at inter-county and club level, who made their voices heard to ensure this outcome.

“To our own membership who have led the campaign for choice, we salute your willingness to stand up for both yourselves, and future generations of camogie players.

“We thank the delegates who listened to players’ call for choice.

“The last few weeks have once again shown the necessity of putting players at the heart of decision making within Gaelic games,” the GPA statement concluded.