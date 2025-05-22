Camogie Association Special Congress: All you need to know

Gordon Manning speaks to members of the Dublin Senior Camogie squad ahead of this week's Camogie Association vote on the wearing of shorts. Video: Bryan O'Brien

The Camogie Association’s Special Congress will be held in camera at Croke Park tomorrow night. Only voting delegates will be permitted to attend.

Here is all you need to know about the event.

Why has there been a Special Congress called by the Camogie Association?

Just short of three weeks ago, on Saturday May 3rd, the Dublin and Kilkenny camogie teams took to the field for their Leinster semi-final wearing shorts. It was a mark of protest against the Camogie Association’s rules forbidding shorts to be worn by players during matches.

READ MORE

The skorts-shorts topic has been debated in camogie circles for many years but the stance taken by these players, in particular, lit a fuse that propelled the matter to be a talking point with the wider public.

The images of players jogging off the pitch to change from shorts to skorts proved powerful in swaying public opinion and, within days, politicians from all sides had jumped aboard the cause.

With mounting pressure on the Camogie Association, it was announced on Thursday, May 8th, that a Special Congress would take place on Thursday, May 22nd to vote on the matter.

Will this be the first time a vote has taken place on the issue of shorts?

No. In fact, there were two motions tabled at congress only last April at the Westgrove Hotel in Clane. Both were defeated.

[ Skorts: Why camogie delegates voted to keep them in 2024, and what is different this time aroundOpens in new window ]

So, why would the vote be any different this time around?

For two key reasons: First of all, there is real momentum behind the campaign for change; and, secondly, the wording of the motion for this vote is different from what was voted on last year.

There were two votes at last year’s congress – Tipperary’s proposal to replace the skort entirely with shorts was defeated with 64 per cent of delegates against such a change.

Britain’s motion on including shorts as part of the playing uniform was also defeated, with 45 per cent in favour but 55 per cent against.

This motion would see players given an individual choice within each team – some could wear shorts, some could choose skorts. It would not be a team choice of what to wear, but an individual choice for each player.

Similar motions in the past would have been for teams to decide what to wear and, subsequently, all players then line out accordingly in the same kit. This motion provides individual choice.

If accepted, the new regulation would become operational two days later, on May 26th. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Who will be voting?

Each county board has a delegation, ranging from two to six, depending on the number of clubs in a county. There will also be central council delegates, overseas units, education units and ex-presidents. The maximum voting strength is approximately 150 but the final number will depend on how many delegates can attend.

What time is it all starting at?

7.30pm – it is hoped there could be an outcome within an hour.

Is it a simple majority needed?

No, for the motion to pass it will need a two-thirds majority.

[ Camogie skorts controversy can be explained by a single photoOpens in new window ]

Is it a secret ballot?

Yes.

Will media be allowed attend?

No, the meeting will take place in camera. Only voting delegates will be permitted to attend . A designated space for media is to be assigned elsewhere in Croke Park. Following the meeting, association president Brian Molloy will speak with the media.

Is the shorts-skorts motion the only issue up for discussion?

Yes. The Special Congress has been called solely to deal with this matter.

What have the Camogie Association said on the issue?

They have been noticeably absent from the debate, though Brian Molloy did appear on RTÉ radio eight days after the controversy erupted.

If passed, when would players have the option of choosing between skorts and shorts?

The new regulation would become operational two days later, on May 26th.

What happens if the motion fails to achieve a two-thirds majority?

In theory, games would proceed as normal with players wearing skorts. In reality though, if the proposal is unsuccessful on Thursday, we can expect a series of protests and possibly even strike action by players.