Kilkenny U-20s leave Dublin in their dust as they streak ahead to Leinster title

Leinster Under-20 HC final: Dublin v Kilkenny

Kilkenny 2-21 Dublin 0-17

Portlaoise proved a happy hunting ground for the second week running for the Kilkenny U-20 hurlers who streaked past Dublin to collect a 28th provincial title.

Laois gave Mark Dowling’s young Cats their fill of it for 40 or so minutes in last Wednesday’s semi-final before eventually caving in.

It was something similar this time too as Kilkenny, operating with an extra player for the majority of the second half, pulled clear of Dublin for a comfortable win.

Early goals from Rory Glynn and Aaron McEvoy laid the platform for Kilkenny’s first title at the grade since 2022. Glynn and McEvoy finished with 2-3 between them while free-taker Michael Brennan top-scored with eight points.

But it was more about the power of the collective as Kilkenny dominated in virtually all areas against a Dublin side that never truly got going. Dublin lost midfielder Fionn Murphy to a second booking early in the second half, though their boat was already taking on significant water at that stage.

The Dubs built up a head of steam throughout the knock-out series having previously lost to Kilkenny by seven points in the group stage. But they never looked like gaining revenge and trailed throughout as Kilkenny advanced to a May 31st All-Ireland final against Tipperary.

Dublin took the circuitous route to the provincial decider having beaten Antrim, holders Offaly and Galway in the knock-out series after losing both their group games. It was final agony for the second season running, however, for 2020 winners Dublin, who lost the 2024 decider to Offaly.

They trailed from the first score of the game, Ed Lauhoff’s fifth-minute point for Kilkenny, and were rocked moments later when Glynn sniped the first goal. McEvoy was the provider for the opening goal as Kilkenny strode ominously clear with points too from Glynn and captain Tom McPhillips.

How Dublin missed the creative spark of injured attacker David Purcell. Fellow senior Conal Ó Riain had his moments and sniped two long-range points for the Dubs but Kilkenny deserved their 2-9 to 0-9 half-time lead.

McEvoy hit Kilkenny’s second goal in the 13th minute, bursting through the centre and rifling to the net.

Dublin briefly got it going with four points in a row between the 25th and 29th minutes. Senan Crosbie struck the last of those points and punched the air in celebration, sensing an air of insurgence. But it was a false dawn as Kilkenny hit the afterburners in the second half and played for the majority of it with an extra player.

Murphy got his marching orders for a second yellow shortly after the restart and the Sky Blues never threatened a comeback. They needed a goal but Senan Crosbie and Brendan Kenny were both denied on the evening by Stephen Manogue saves.

Kilkenny twice reeled off unanswered four-point bursts in the second half, with midfielder Darragh Vereker and McPhillips among the scorers. Anthony Ireland Wall has been a useful substitute for Kilkenny throughout their four-game campaign and sniped another score from the bench too.

KILKENNY: S Manogue; J Neary, R Garrett, I Bolger; S Bergin, E Lyng, C Hickey; T McPhillips (0-2), D Vereker (0-2); E McDermott (0-1), A McEvoy (1-1), M Brennan (0-8, 5f, 165); E Lauhoff (0-4), M Murphy, R Glynn (1-2). Subs: J Dollard for Bergin (h/t); A Ireland Wall (0-1) for McDermott (48); M Ahern for Garrett (52); G Kelly for Murphy (55), J Hughes for Glynn (61).

DUBLIN: D Joyce; C Groarke, D Lucey, J Sheppard; K Costello, B Lynch, B Kenny (0-1); C Kennedy, F Murphy; D O’Kelly (0-4, 4f), J Kinnane (0-1), S Crosbie (0-4, 1f); C Graham (0-2), O Gaffney (0-3, 3f), C O Riain (0-2). Subs: N Fitzgerald for O’Kelly (41); J Norris for Graham (47); F Donohoe for Kennedy (52).

Referee: E Furlong (Wexford).