Football previews: Galway look to emphasise their new standing against Dublin

Saturday

All-Ireland SFC

Group 4: Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium, 5pm (Live, GAA+) – A big turnaround in the past 11 months, from Galway’s unheralded first championship win over the Dubs in 90 years to this weekend’s meeting in Salthill with the home side now odds-on. Since last June, Galway have failed to win an All-Ireland as favourites whereas Dublin lost another tranche of medallists and then the Leinster title.

The teams played in the league in Croke Park where Galway’s squanderlust drove Pádraic Joyce to distraction. Shane Walsh is back for the Connacht champions, which adds to their attacking options and their potential to kick two-pointers, so crucial in the narrow defeat of Mayo.

[ Ciarán Murphy: Provincial finals exist as their own entity and are deemed worth winning in their own rightOpens in new window ]

Galway’s middle third, with John Maher a powerhouse, subdued this opposition last year when Brian Fenton and James McCarthey were still around and the power quartet of Maher, Paul Conroy, Céin D’Arcy and Cillian McDaid will present a formidable challenge here even assuming that there is some improvement in Dublin’s kick-outs.

READ MORE

Dessie Farrell was hoping to have Seán Bugler, scorer of two goals in the league fixture, back from injury but he still isn’t available to lessen the reliance on Con O’Callaghan.

Essentially, the problem is that the visitors haven’t shown any championship form so far. Galway have already beaten two counties, ranked above the Meath team that dethroned Dublin before losing to Louth last weekend. Verdict: Galway

Galway's Dylan McHugh celebrates the full-time whistle in last year's All-Ireland senior football quarter-final against Dublin. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Group 2: Kerry v Roscommon, Fitzgerald Stadium, 2.30pm (Live, GAA+) – Despite a storied past, this pair meet relatively rarely in championship and the match doesn’t come at a great time for Roscommon, who were well beaten in Connacht by Galway while Kerry had a big win the Munster final over Clare but more valuably, an extra-time tussle with Cork in the provincial semi-final.

Roscommon’s strongest suit has been their forwards – the Murtaghs, Ben O’Carroll, Daire Cregg and recent All Star Enda Smith, but they were well contained by Galway. The big news for Kerry is the return from injury of Diarmuid O’Connor, one of the best centrefield performers in the league.

Goalkeeper Shane Ryan is also back but Paudie Clifford hasn’t been included in the panel despite his suspension having been served. Roscommon manager Davy Burke swings the axe with three starters from the last day, relative heavy hitters Ultan Harney, Ruaidhrí Fallon and Cian McKeon, omitted from the panel. Kerry have been the most potent in attack in the game this year. Verdict: Kerry

Kerry's Diarmuid O'Connor. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Tailteann Cup

Group 3: Antrim v Limerick, Corrigan Park, 4.30pm – Very close call between two teams with ambitions, although Antrim ran into Westmeath’s propellers last week. Verdict: Limerick

Group 1: Tipperary v Kildare, Clonmel, 4pm – Kildare annihilated Leitrim and will expect to keep going on the road here. Verdict: Kildare

Group 2: Waterford v Offaly, Walsh Park, 1.30pm – Offaly are third favourites for the cup and will travel hopefully. Verdict: Offaly

Group 2: Wicklow v Laois, Aughrim, 6pm – A decent contest on the cards here. There was little between them last year when a 14-man Wicklow lost by a point. Verdict: Laois

Sunday

All-Ireland SFC

Group 1: Mayo v Cavan, MacHale Park, 2.30pm – Another sickening Connacht final defeat for Mayo has had to be set aside, coincidentally for the same fixture, with Cavan again visiting. They were easy winners 12 months ago – although a late appearance off the bench cost them Paddy Durcan, who could make a return this weekend – and given some injury concerns for Cavan, who were well beaten by Tyrone despite a good performance from Dara McVeety, it’s hard to see much improvement if Mayo hold their nerve, although the visitors have been adept at two-pointers. They played well against Galway for the most part before the old failing of shot selection and finishing undid them in the endgame. Verdict: Mayo

Group 3: Clare v Down, Zimmer Biomet Cusack Park, 2pm – The lowest-ranked teams in the Sam Maguire are serendipitously drawn together. Clare’s Munster final challenge was stillborn after Kerry raided them for early goals but they plugged away doggedly to limit the damage. Down performed at a higher level in testing Donegal in the Ulster semi-final and their comeback against Fermanagh must have boosted morale. This is a big match for both and, at home, Clare won’t make it easy. Verdict: Down

Clare's Eoin Cleary after their Munster final loss to Kerry. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Tailteann Cup

Group 1: Leitrim v Sligo, Carrick-on-Shannon, 1.30pm (Live, GAA+) – Curious choice of streaming, as Sligo are hottest of favourites to extend Leitrim’s misery. Verdict: Sligo

Group 3: London v Westmeath, Ruislip, 2pm – Luke Loughlin’s barrage showed Westmeath mean business back in the Tailteann. Verdict: Westmeath

Group 4: Carlow v Wexford, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.30pm – Despite Wexford’s heavy favouritism, this could well be the match of the round, given Joe Murphy’s impact on Carlow. Still. Verdict: Wexford

Group 4: Longford v Fermanagh, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 3pm – Disappointing outcomes for both on day one, although Longford were competitive for a long time in Wexford. Can the visitors finally get over their championship trauma at the hands of Down? Verdict: Fermanagh