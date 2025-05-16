Munster minor hurling final: Cork v Waterford throw-in, teams and where to watch

Cork meet Waterford in tonight’s Munster minor hurling final. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of throw-in and how you can watch the game.

What time is throw-in?

7.35pm.

Where’s the match being played?

Semple Stadium in Thurles.

How can I watch the game live?

The match is not being shown on television, but you will be able to watch the game live at the top of this article when proceedings in Thurles get under way as TG4 will be streaming the final on YouTube.

How are the teams lining out?

CORK: TC Walsh (Aghada); D Heavin (Russell Rovers), D Fitzgerald (Bride Rovers), C Lawton (Midleton); MT Brosnan (Glen Rovers), B Carroll (Dromina, capt), C Garde (Lisgoold); TA Walsh (Carrigtwohill), J Counihan (Watergrasshill); R Donovan (Fermoy), C Deane (Killeagh), C O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh); S Coughlan (Passage), C Coffey (Na Piarsaigh), E O’Shea (Ballinhassig).

Subs: C Galvin (Sarsfields), R Dineen (Erin’s Own), E Hogan (Éire Óg), S Ring (Carrigtwohill), M Quill (Blackrock), C Hanratty (Carrigaline), T O’Flynn (Sarsfields), D Winters (Courcey Rovers), A Dunlea (Sarsfields).

WATERFORD: J Comerford (Ballygunner, capt); C Lynch (Geraldines), D Murphy (St Mary’s East), D Keane (De La Salle); B Penkert (Mount Sion), H Quann (Lismore), C Power (De La Salle); G O’Shea (St Molleran’s), E Burke (Roanmore); C Reville (Roanmore), J Power (Ballygunner), S Power (De La Salle); D Murphy (Roanmore), C Spain (Ballygunner), J Shanahan (Erin’s Own).

Subs: D Duffy (Ballygunner), A Walsh (Abbeyside-Ballinacourty), A Power (Ballygunner), C Brennan (Butlerstown), J Zeljkovic (Tramore), T Kennedy (Mount Sion), P Quann (Dungarvan), E Walsh (Stradbally), E McHugh (Roanmore).

How did they reach the final?

Cork have had a winning run through the province thus far, taking four wins from four in the round-robin.

After a statement win away over Limerick in the opening round at the end of March, the young Rebels crossed the Shannon to take a seven-point victory over Clare in their second outing.

Cork and Waterford met in the fourth round, Fergal McCormack’s side earning a 1-21 to 1-15 win at Páirc Uí Rinn, where they also wrapped up the round-robin stage a fortnight ago in beating Tipperary.

The loss on the Leeside was the only such result for James O’Connor’s charges, who started the campaign with a narrow win over Tipperary at Semple before collecting wins against Limerick and Clare either side of the Cork defeat.

Could this evening be the end of the road for the loser?

No. The beaten Munster finalists will go into an All-Ireland quarter-final, alongside the Leinster runners-up and the winners of the two preliminary quarter-finals.

The Munster champions will see themselves through to the All-Ireland semi-finals, where they’ll be joined by the Leinster champions and the two quarter-final winners.

Should Cork and Waterford both reach the semi-final, they will not be drawn against each other in order to avoid provincial final repeats.

