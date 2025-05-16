Joe Canning: Defeat would be a painful blow to the Limerick psyche, which is why I’m backing them to beat Cork

Something tells me this Sunday could be the first of a summer hurling trilogy between Limerick and Cork. By that I mean a potential Munster final to come, then a potential All-Ireland final too − even if that still feels a long way off.

I know Paddy Power already paid out on Cork winning the All-Ireland a few weeks ago, even before the Munster championship started, which is madness. But for Limerick and Cork this year, the only thing that really matters is winning the All-Ireland. They will both feel on track as they’ve been the two in-form teams in Munster so far.

A few other counties in Munster and Leinster will feel they’re in with a shout for the biggest prize in hurling, but Limerick and Cork stand out. For now, both counties are focused entirely on Sunday. They know exactly what is at stake and have slightly different motivations.

Hurling-wise, physical-wise, there’s very little between these teams. However, from a psychological perspective, I feel it’s more important for Limerick to win. Last year, they lost two championship games to Cork, in the Munster round-robin and then the All-Ireland semi-final.

READ MORE

If Limerick lose a third game in-a-row to Cork, it will raise questions inside and outside the camp. Some players might be wondering if they’re as good as they once were. The management might have similar doubts. Playing at home, Limerick won’t have any excuses either.

A Limerick defeat would also mean they’d be facing into the last game against All-Ireland champions Clare still needing a win to be sure of going through. You can imagine the sparks flying at Clare training next week if that’s the scenario, and Clare still have a sniff of a chance. Sometimes in the Munster championship, that’s all you need.

I don’t think that’s going to happen, because this has been a tough campaign for Clare, between injuries and some big players struggling for form. But you can’t question their character, to come back against Cork and then Tipp the way they did.

It’s reminiscent of Kilkenny’s dominance under Brian Cody

So for Limerick on Sunday, it’s about laying down a marker, keeping the confidence high. In terms of timing, they appear to be getting it just right. With that said, I was a little surprised they didn’t completely bury Waterford in the second half of their last match, having gone five points up after 50 minutes. Instead, they let Waterford back into the game, when previous Limerick teams might have gone on to win by 10 or 12 points.

Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid holds off Tipperary's Darragh McCarthy during last month's Munster SHC clash. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

They’re still only getting most of their top players back, whereas you could say Cork had 12 or 13 top players for every league match. You can’t just switch it straight back on. For the likes of Nickie Quaid, Dan Morrissey, Seán Finn and Tom Morrissey, there’s going to be improvement with every match.

You also have to credit and admire Limerick’s ability to keep coming back like this. They’re chasing seven Munster titles in-a-row, John Kiely is in his ninth season and after missing out on the five in-a-row of All-Irelands last year, they’re back in the mix again. It’s reminiscent of Kilkenny’s dominance under Brian Cody, when they also missed out on the five in-a-row in 2010. Kilkenny came back and won the All-Ireland in both 2011 and 2012. None of us thought we’d see that sort of dominance again.

But to lose to any team three times in succession, that raises all sorts of doubts

For Cork on Sunday, it’s about maintaining that winning edge over Limerick, which you don’t want to surrender. It’s like any of the best teams – when you beat them once, you always believe you can do it again. For years, when Galway used to play Kilkenny, we’d be thinking ‘jeez, will we ever beat these guys’. Once we finally did, it became a different prospect.

Cork won’t fear going to Limerick, just as they didn’t fear them in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final. The Cork supporters are back behind them, they’ve got a bit more of that rebel streak back too.

[ Gaelic Players Association concerned over continuing ‘cheap remarks’ over split seasonOpens in new window ]

[ Ciarán Murphy: Provincial finals exist as their own entity and are deemed worth winning in their own rightOpens in new window ]

I still think both teams will get out of Munster, no matter what the result. As great as it was for Cork to win the league, people don’t really count it at the end of the season. They count a Munster title, they count an All-Ireland. That’s what the top teams are judged on.

So it’s set up for a heated battle in every sense. With sun and soaring temperatures forecast across the weekend, the weather could play a part too. Players are sweating a lot more, which can make for slippery hands and and a loose ball. These little things can be a factor too.

Players are well versed in the need to stay properly fuelled and hydrated. If you walk into either dressingroom on Sunday, all the electrolyte drinks, energy gels, bananas and Haribo jellies will be spread out on tables like a wedding banquet.

Limerick’s David Reidy and William O'Donoghue celebrate victory against Waterford in the Munster SHC. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

There’s always the risk of cramping on a hot day. The physio was ready to run on with a tiny shot of pickle juice at the first sign of that in my Galway playing days. It tasted absolutely disgusting and I never understood the exact science behind it, but it would basically shock the body out of the cramp.

The 4pm start allows players ample time to get fuelled up. However, it’s the days before the game – the Friday and Saturday – that really count. Eating plenty is important, as well as staying away from the sun to avoid any dehydration.

Every player is different, I couldn’t eat too much on the day of a game and I used to hate the chicken and pasta. Whether it was nerves or not, I don’t know. You’d see some lads horsing into it, loving it.

There’ll be no holding back by Limerick or Cork. I just think Cork will meet a different kind of Limerick team compared to last year. I imagine players like William O’Donoghue are ready to unleash a big performance.

So I’d be edging towards Limerick. They’re not thinking about the Munster final yet. But to lose to any team three times in succession, that raises all sorts of doubts. If you stop that rot, you believe you’re right back to where you were. They’ll want to draw a line under last year.

It won’t be any great travesty if Limerick do lose, because I still fancy them to beat Clare in the last round. But looking at Sunday’s game on its own merits, what better way to make a claim for the rest of the summer than coming through a heated battle against your nearest rivals on your own ground?