Skorts vote: ‘There needs to be respect for all opinions on this’

Derry's Rachel McAllister is reminded of the rule regarding skorts by referee Philip McDonald at the Ulster senior championship camogie final in Antrim on May 11th, 2025. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Confirmation from the four panels involved in this weekend’s Leinster camogie finals that they intend to wear shorts will keep the skorts debate to the fore in what has been a tumultuous few weeks for the Camogie Association.

The Kilkenny, Wexford, Laois and Carlow players announced that they intend to wear shorts at Netwatch Cullen Park in the senior and intermediate deciders on Saturday. However, they will fulfil the fixtures “under protest” if instructed to change into skorts by the match referee.

It is the latest escalation of a controversy that has seen a hastily arranged Special Congress called to vote on one single issue – the proposal to provide all players with the choice to wear skorts or shorts while playing camogie.

It is no small feat that just 18 days after the Kilkenny and Dublin players ran out in shorts for their Leinster semi-final on May 3rd the entire association will gather to vote on amending rules in relation to playing gear.

The Camogie Association was founded in 1904, but after decades of debate a significant change could now be implemented inside three weeks.

Still, while public sentiment has been overwhelmingly on the side of allowing the players choice, this issue has been raised in the past and as recently as April 2024 it was defeated on the floor at Congress.

The Irish Times spoke with two high-profile administrators who were in the room for that Congress at the Westgrove Hotel in Clane last year. Both wished to remain anonymous so as not to influence next Thursday’s vote.

A camogie player warming up for a match wearing a skort. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

“I thought it would pass last year too, or certainly I thought it would be closer so you can never be sure, but I think it is in a stronger position now,” said one of the officials, who has always been open to choice.

There were two votes at last year’s Congress – Tipperary’s proposal to replace the skort entirely with shorts was defeated with 64 per cent of delegates against such a change. Great Britain’s motion on including shorts as part of the playing uniform also came up short with 45 per cent in favour but 55 per cent against.

“The inclusion of individual choice is the key difference,” says the other delegate who voted no in 2024. “That changes it for me, the motion last year was a team-centred one – a team could wear either shorts or skorts, there was no individual choice within that. By saying it had to be one or the other would have left some players feeling at the behest of their peers.”

The findings of a GPA poll showed that of 650 intercounty players surveyed, 70 per cent said they experienced discomfort while wearing skorts and 83 per cent added they would prefer to wear shorts.

“The GPA surveyed 650 members and while they must be listened to there are approximately 94,000 camogie players across the country and we must also listen to them, and I hope their voices will come out during the debate next Thursday when delegates speak,” added one of the administrators.

“I do believe the motion will get over the line but there needs to be respect for all opinions on this, including to make sure those players who want to continue wearing skorts are not discouraged from doing so.”

To be passed the motion must receive a two-thirds majority.

“There are many dual players who will tell you they like wearing skorts in camogie and shorts in football. You couldn’t wear a skort playing Gaelic football but camogie is different, it’s not a kicking game.

“And with a skort you have an extra layer which is important for some players in terms of periods. There are also players who want to maintain the tradition in the sport so it is important that those opinions are listened to as well.”

Kilkenny captain Katie Power and Dublin's Aisling Mahe, both in shorts, with referee Ray Kelly before a match. When the players later returned to the pitch they were all in their camogie skorts. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Another issue raised has been the quality of skorts.

“I think we have a problem generally in Ireland with attire for women in sport – that is one of the problems here. It has been an issue with shorts and jerseys too. If you look at the hockey skorts they are different.

“This is a small market here and what has happened is the skort the players are wearing is what the manufacturer has designed rather than us going to the manufacturer and saying ‘this is the kind of skort players want’.”

Both high-level administrators believe next Thursday night’s motion will be successful.

“The one apprehension I would have is when it comes to the optics of players wearing different things rather than all players togging out the same, that might make some uneasy so it’s important that can be explained and delegates are reassured. Yes, I expect the motion to pass this time.”