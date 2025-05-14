Teams involved in Leinster camogie finals will play under protest in skorts if not allowed wear shorts

A Kilkenny camogie team in their shorts. The Leinster senior double header at Netwatch Cullen Park involving Kilkenny v Wexford in the senior final and Carlow v Laois in the intermediate decider is set to be the latest battleground in the controversy between players and the Camogie Association. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

The four teams involved in Saturday’s Leinster camogie finals will play under protest in skorts should they not be allowed wear shorts.

The Leinster senior double header at Netwatch Cullen Park involving Kilkenny v Wexford in the senior final and Carlow v Laois in the intermediate decider is set to be the latest battleground in the controversy between players and the Camogie Association.

All four teams will take to the field in shorts but will step back from their protest if their games are threatened with abandonment.

A statement from all four panels states: “This weekend, following months of training and preparation, we are scheduled to go head to head for Leinster titles. Today we come together, united, to make an almost impossible choice because camogie authorities refuse to do so.

“We will be togged out in shorts at Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday and we want our choice to be respected. However, if the current outdated rule is enforced we will change into skorts solely to ensure the games are not abandoned. We will play the games under protest.

“As part of this protest we do not consent to any photography or video to be taken of the matches themselves should we be forced to wear skorts. We call on the Leinster Council to ensure this is enforced, and we ask both the media and supporters to respect our position.

“We have made this decision based on the belief and trust that players will be listened to and heard. We expect camogie delegates will vote for choice at Special Congress on May 22nd, and that no further protest will be necessary. We stand steadfastly with our fellow players in demanding that choice.”

Their stance comes just days after the Munster senior camogie final between Cork and Waterford was postponed because both squads said they would be wearing shorts.