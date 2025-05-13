Donegal to kick off All-Ireland series against Tyrone in Ballybofey

Donegal’s All-Ireland round-robin opener against Tyrone will take place in MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey on Saturday, May 24th at 7pm.

The much-anticipated home fixture for the Ulster champions will be broadcast live on GAA+.

Meath’s first game in the All-Ireland series will see them host Cork in Páirc Tailteann at 3pm on the same day, while Armagh will be at home to Derry in the Athletic Grounds at 5pm.

The details of the Louth-Monaghan fixture are yet to be confirmed but it is believed the Wee County are considering the possibility of playing their home game against Monaghan at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge.

With Louth waiting for the development of a new county ground, they have in recent years been forced to nominate venues in nearby counties for their home games.

Most recently they have used Grattan Park in Inniskeen where Louth registered victories over Meath and Cork in the 2024 championship.

Traditionally, they have tended to nominate Páirc Tailteann in Navan as their alternative home venue and that is where they hosted Cork in the 2023 All-Ireland group stages.

However, they switched to Inniskeen in Monaghan last summer for their round-robin game against Meath and subsequent All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final win over Cork.

But given Monaghan are their opponents this season, the suitability of Inniskeen as a home ground for Louth is less appealing.

Navan is also out of bounds on May 24th as Meath are at home to Cork.

All-Ireland SFC fixtures (Saturday, May 24th)

Group One: Donegal v Tyrone, MacCumhaill Park, 7pm (Coverage on GAA+)

Group Two: Meath v Cork, Páirc Tailteann, 3pm

Group Three: Louth v Monaghan, TBC

Group Four: Armagh v Derry, Athletic Grounds, 5pm