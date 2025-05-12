‘It is absolutely ludicrous’: Ireland manager Carla Ward shocked by skorts controversy

Republic of Ireland manager Carla Ward has questioned whether the executive leadership of the Camogie Association should remain in their roles.

Ward’s comment follows the postponement of last Saturday’s Munster camogie final between Cork and Waterford, after both panels refused to wear ‘skorts’ instead of shorts as per the rule book.

“It is absolutely ludicrous,” said Ward of the ongoing controversy. “Some of the [FAI] staff shared it when it first happened, and I did say: ‘Is this some sort of joke?’

“It is mental to be even having these sort of conversations in 2025.

“It is an old mentality, isn’t it? There are still some countries who have an old mentality towards women. It is crazy. We are getting there in a lot of places but, I’ll be honest with you, it did blow my mind that anyone in this country could have the mindset that women couldn’t wear shorts.

“What does that say about the people at the top? Should they really be there or should they move on, and pass the baton to a different generation?

“Ireland is a big sporting country so it is just unbelievable,” added the English-based coach. “It is very outdated.”

In 2023 the FAI gave the senior women’s squad the option of changing from the traditional white shorts for international games, following the lead of the Ireland rugby team changing to navy shorts to address “period anxiety”.

Ward also revealed that Heather Payne (Achilles tendon) and Leanne Kiernan (quad) are out of the Nations League trip to Turkey on May 30th and the final match of the group stages against Slovenia in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on June 3rd.

Louise Quinn, however, is set to link up with the squad to potentially add to her 121 caps before she retires from the sport later this summer.

“She has made herself available until the summer,” Ward explained. “Do I think Lou can play a part in helping those young players breed leadership? Absolutely, I do.”

Ireland captain Katie McCabe will be a late arrival into camp, Ward confirmed, and she could miss the Turkey match as her club Arsenal play Barcelona in the Champions League final in Lisbon on May 24th.

Amber Whiteley, the Liverpool interim manager, will continue as an assistant coach for the upcoming fixtures.

“O course we want to keep Amber. She has a high level of knowledge, good quality, great around the group. But at the same time, if she gets [the Liverpool] head coach job, I will be the first to congratulate her.”