Tailteann Cup: Kildare put Leinster disappointment to bed, Westmeath blow Antrim away

Kildare's Alex Beirne, pictured during the Leinster quarter-final, scored 0-12 for the Lilywhites against Leitrim. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Kildare bounced back from their Leinster semi-final defeat to Louth with a comprehensive victory over Leitrim in their opening Tailteann Cup Group One encounter at St Conleths Park.

Alex Beirne was to the fore for the Lilywhites, landing 12 points as they cruised to a 0-36 to 0-11 victory.

There was only two points between the sides with 27 minutes played but the home side finished the first half strongly to claim a 0-16 to 0-7 advantage. And it was all one-way traffic in the second period as Brian Flanagan’s side got their campaign off to a winning start.

In the same group, Sligo began the Tailteann Cup on a positive note as they saw off Tipperary in Tubbercurry.

The home side led by three at half time, 2-9 to 2-6, with Pat Spillane and Alan McLoughlin grabbing their goals, while Paudie Feehan and Sean O’Connor raised green flags for Tipperary.

Tipperary did level up the tie in the second half but Sligo gained control and with Patrick O’Connor, Ross Doherty and Darragh Cummins adding points they finished up 2-15 to 2-10 victors.

Waterford's Jason Curry. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

In Group Two, Laois proved too strong for Waterford at O’Moore Park. Jason Curry helped Waterford into an early 0-5 to 0-3 lead but Laois took control after with Cathal Lee, Mark Barry and Ronan Coffey among the scorers to put them into a 0-19 to 0-7 half-time lead.

Laois were able to keep the scoreboard ticking over throughout the second half to record a 0-28 to 1-16 victory.

Offaly also registered a win in Group Two with eight points to spare over Wicklow in O’Connor Park.

Wicklow dictated things in the early stages to lead by three points but goals from Diarmuid Egan and Jack Bryant put Offaly into a 2-6 to 0-8 half-time lead.

Offaly’s Dylan Hyland. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

And Offaly managed to pull away in the second half with Jack Bryant and Dylan Hyland tagging on points.

Luke Loughlin was in stunning form, hitting 1-17, as Westmeath blew away Antrim in their Group Three game in Mullingar.

The opening quarter was well contested but Sam McCartan and Danny McCartan bagged quick-fire goals for Westmeath while Loughlin converted from the spot to leave it 3-9 to 1-10 at the break, the Antrim goal coming from Kavan Keenan.

Matthew Whittaker accounted for Westmeath‘s fourth goal and with Loughlin on target with points they secured a 4-24 to 1-17 win.

A strong third quarter was key for Limerick who claimed the spoils against London in Newcastle West in the other Group Three game. The Division 4 champions were slow to get going but gradually found their feet as the half progressed to lead 0-14 to 1-8 at the break.

Limerick's Barry Coleman. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

With Barry Coleman and Ian Corbett notching points, Limerick controlled matters on the resumption as they ran out seven-point victors.

In Group Four, Carlow produced an upset as they travelled to Brewster Park and returned with the win.

Joe Murphy’s side started the game brightly with the excellent Mikey Bambrick and John Murphy bagging early goals.

Fermanagh did reply through a Conor Love penalty but with Bambrick and Kevin Murphy registering two pointers, Carlow went in at the break with a 2-9 to 1-7 lead.

Joe McDade cut the gap back to two with a goal early in the second half for Fermanagh and with 15 minutes to go the sides were level.

Carlow’s Mikey Bambrick. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

However, Carlow were not to be denied and Bambrick netted his second goal as they ran out deserving 3-18 to 2-18 winners.

Wexford produced a good finish to overcome Longford at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Goals from Sean Nolan and Mark Rossiter gave Wexford a 2-4 to 0-4 advantage midway through the first half but Longford rallied, and a Cathal McCabe goal helped them to a 1-12 to 2-7 lead at the interval.

The contest remained tight after half-time, but two-pointers from Nolan and Niall Hughes pushed Wexford clear, sealing the win.

Tailteann Cup Round One results:

Limerick 0-25 London 1-15

Offaly 2-13 Wicklow 0-11

Laois 0-28 Waterford 1-16

Kildare 0-36 Leitrim 0-11

Wexford 2-24 Longford 1-18

Sligo 2-15 Tipperary 2-10

Westmeath 4-24 Antrim 1-17

Fermanagh 2-18 Carlow 3-18