Football previews: Donegal can edge Ulster final renewal against All-Ireland champions Armagh

Saturday

Ulster SFC final: Armagh v Donegal, Clones, 5.25pm [Live, RTÉ2/BBC Two NI]

Things have changed for these teams since meeting in last year’s final. Most notably, Armagh are All-Ireland champions and have developed an impressive panel depth. For a team that had suffered so graphically in tight situations, losing four penalty shoot-outs in successive championship exits, Kieran McGeeney’s team emerged the priceless point ahead in the semi-final against Tyrone.

Donegal have played within themselves on a tough enough itinerary against Derry, Monaghan and Down – doing enough to win. The gradient gets steeper here though.

There are nonetheless a couple of reasons to prefer Jim McGuinness’s team going into this. For a start, they have yet to be beaten in this fixture since the manager returned. A year ago, they recovered after an alarming first half when Armagh caught them on quick transition moves.

Not that you could have slipped a bus ticket between the teams, but Armagh failed to win from being twice four up. That period of inattention was again on display when Tyrone nearly rose from the dead in the Ulster semi-final.

Ethan Rafferty’s kickouts were phenomenal, 23 out of 24, but part of that reflects on the opposition and Donegal will hardly be as compliant and they themselves have Shaun Patton in superb form on his restarts – vital considerations in the world of the new rules.

Callum O’Neill, a new face this season, was excellent for Armagh and kicked 0-3 from play, but the attrition hasn’t eased for McGeeney with Jarly Óg Burns the latest after taking a bad shoulder knock in winning a ball for the decisive play against Tyrone.

Michael Murphy’s return has strengthened Donegal, adding options for the team. There’ll be little in it, but what’s there favours the champions – just.

Verdict: Donegal

Tailteann Cup fixtures:

Wexford v Longford, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6.30pm – Given Wexford’s big win in Longford during the league and despite their most recent matches ending in defeat, John Hegarty’s team should get back on track. Verdict: Wexford

Kildare v Leitrim, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, 5pm – The league meeting went Kildare’s way by 23 points, although in this competition last year there were only seven points in it. Both have had decent championship outings even if the home side will regret not being in the Leinster final. Verdict: Kildare

Laois v Waterford, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 3pm – Laois were beaten finalists last year and will expect to win this against a Waterford side much changed on 2024, but who, despite a valiant display, couldn’t repeat last year’s defeat of Tipperary in Munster. Verdict: Laois

Offaly v Wicklow, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 1.30pm – Two of the stronger teams. Offaly looked as if the surprise was on against Meath, whereas Wicklow pushed Dublin. If the home side’s heart is in it, they should win. Verdict: Offaly

Limerick v London, Rathkeale, 1pm – Limerick won this comfortably last year and in February’s league match in Ruislip on the way to winning Division Four. Verdict: Limerick

Sunday

Leinster SFC final: Meath v Louth, Croke Park, 4.15pm [Live, RTÉ2]

Meath’s Mathew Costello against John Small of Dublin in April. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Is it possible that in the publicity flash of Meath deposing Dublin, Louth‘s win over Kildare has been slightly undervalued? There were overwhelmingly second-best to Kildare in the first half of their semi-final, but found a way to wrest back the initiative.

Ger Brennan’s team are notably stronger than in March’s league match with the return of captain Sam Mulroy and All Star Craig Lennon, whereas Meath have lost their key forward Jordan Morris. That’s just the bare bones of it, however.

The defeat of Dublin was a great statement of self-confidence as, to be fair, was the accomplished turnaround against a useful Offaly side in the quarter-final. They have looked a lot more adept at kicking two-pointers in the championship and their pace in attack shredded Dublin.

Matthew Costello and James Conlon were excellent and the psychological lift should be profound. But there is also the comedown after such performances and the fact that Louth are facing the occasion for a third year, having reduced the margins on Dublin 12 months ago.

Louth, buoyant after great under-age displays, have simply been better than Meath in recent meetings and can make that count.

Verdict: Louth

Tailteann Cup fixtures:

Westmeath v Antrim, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm [Live, GAA+] – After two competitive years in Sam Maguire, Westmeath are back in the Tailteann of which they are inaugural winners. Antrim had a good outing against Armagh before falling away, whereas their opponents were again narrowly beaten – by Kildare. Verdict: Westmeath

Fermanagh v Carlow, Brewster Park, 2pm – Fermanagh are getting over the late smash-and-grab that took Down past them in Ulster, but if they get the same form from Conor Love it should suffice against Joe Murphy’s improved Carlow. Verdict: Fermanagh

Sligo v Tipperary, Tubbercurry, 1.30pm – Sligo nearly forced indignity on Mayo and have enjoyed a strong second half of the season as well as being twice semi-finalists in the Tailteann. Too strong for a young Tipp. Verdict: Sligo

All-Ireland Under-20 FC semi-final: Kerry v Tyrone, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 2pm [Live, TG4]

A rerun of last year’s final with challengers Kerry short of their prodigious forward Cormac Dillon. They have also had a straightforward run whereas champions Tyrone are battle – if not war – hardened after an extra-time Ulster final win over an excellent Donegal. Verdict: Tyrone