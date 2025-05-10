Cathal Mannion leads the way for Galway in win over Wexford

Wexford's Rory O'Connor in action during the Leinster SHC game against Galway at Pearse Stadium. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Leinster SHC: Galway 1-29 Wexford 2-16

Galway‘s outstanding forward Cathal Mannion said they were determined to make a mark in their first home championship game of the season and the Ahascragh-Fohenagh man certainly led the way with a haul of 17 points to see off Wexford at Pearse Stadium.

“It was important because it was our first home game and we put great emphasis on that this week, so we’re delighted to get over the line,” said Mannion who, along with his brother Padraic, was making his 60th championship appearance for the Tribesmen.

“We got a reaction, and we’re happy now to move on to Antrim again next week,” added Mannion, who struck six of his points from play.

Galway laid the foundation for victory in the opening half and led by 0-15 to 0-11 at the break despite playing against the breeze.

READ MORE

Wexford, now in serious trouble in the Leinster Championship after two defeats in three, didn’t use the wind well and are now fighting a rearguard action facing into their concluding two home games against Offaly and Kilkenny.

Galway captain Conor Whelan, playing further out the field, did not score but won an enormous amount of turnovers to put his side on the road to victory.

Mannion landed eight points, three of them from play, in that opening half with centre back Gavin Lee going forward to shoot a couple of excellent points from deep.

Lee Chin yet again led the Wexford challenge and they recovered well after Brian Concannon and Mannion gave Galway an ideal start and struck the next four points to lead by 0-4 to 0-2 after seven minutes.

Galway hit back and after drawing level they opened up a three points lead by the end of the opening quarter before Wexford responded with efforts from Kevin Foley, Chin and Conor Hearne drawing them level after 21 minutes.

But Galway got on top from there and outscored Wexford by seven points to three to the break to turn around leading 0-15 to 0-11.

Tom Monaghan and Rory O’Connor exchanged points after the restart before O’Connor raced from deep through the Galway defence and set up Cathal Dunbar for a goal which cut the gap to 0-16 to 1-12 after 42 minutes.

Mannion wiped out that goal in just over three minutes with a fine effort from halfway either side of two more pointed frees, while at the other end Darren Morrissey did well to deflect a goal effort from Rory O’Connor.

But Wexford got a second goal when Cian Byrne finished off a good move involving Chin, Rory O’Connor and Richie Lawlor to cut the gap to two points at 0-22 to 2-14 after 58 minutes.

Galway didn’t panic and continued to pick off points with Mannion leading the way before they wrapped up the win when Conor Cooney finished a rebound to the net after Mark Fanning did well to deny Kevin Cooney as the Tribesmen took a big step forward in this year’s Leinster Championship and Wexford took an equally significant step backwards.

GALWAY: D Fahy; P Mannion, F Burke, D Morrissey; C Fahy (0-2), G Lee (0-02), TJ Brennan; D Burke, T Monaghan (0-2); J Fleming (0-2), C Mannion (0-17, 11f), C Whelan; T Killeen, B Concannon (0-2), C Molloy (0-1).

Subs: A Burns for Molloy (55 mins), K Cooney for Killeen (55), S Linnane (0-1) for Fleming (60), C Cooney (1-0) for Concannon (66), R Glennon (Mullagh) for Burke (69).

WEXFORD: M Fanning; C Foley, L Ryan, E Ryan; R Lawlor, D Reck, C McGuckin; S Donohoe, C Hearne (0-1); J O’Connor (0-1), S Casey, C Dunbar (1-0); K Foley (0-1), L Chin (0-12, 9f, 1′65), R O’Connor (0-1).

Subs: C McDonald for Casey (50 mins), C Byrne (1-0) for J O’Connor (53), J Redmond for Lawlor (58), C Molloy for McGuckin (67).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford).