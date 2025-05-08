Louth boss Ger Brennan declares neutrality but admits his players cheered Meath on in semi-final against Dublin

Louth manager Ger Brennan at the Battle of the Boyne Visitor Centre in Drogheda ahead of Sunday's Leinster SFC final against Meath. Photograph: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ger Brennan is not hiding away from it – the history, the pressure, the opportunity.

He was in Newbridge last Wednesday night to watch the Louth under-20s beat Meath in the Leinster final, claiming a first provincial title at that grade since 1981. That result came in the same week Louth GAA received the go-ahead from the GAA to begin work on their long-awaited new stadium.

The rising tide has been swelling nicely towards Croke Park on Sunday when the Louth senior footballers hope to take the Delaney Cup back to the county for the first time since 1957. Meath stand in their way.

Brennan hopes the under-20 success acts as a spur for his side to match that achievement.

READ MORE

“I hope it puts a bit of pressure on them,” he said. “One of the competitions the county are involved in has been won and now they have another opportunity to add to it. So, it should inspire them and also a bit of pressure is usually good.

“I’ll probably maybe have to wind Craig Lennon up, tell him that he can’t just let his brother win one. Shane played in the under-20 final and did really well. It definitely all helps between that and the stadium getting the go-ahead from Croke Park.”

There is no doubt Meath’s semi-final victory over Dublin was a milestone one for the Royals but it was also a significant result for Louth, who have lost the last two provincial deciders to the Dubs.

The Louth players were on the way home from their semi-final win over Kildare when the Meath-Dublin match was taking place.

The Leinster final will probably take on a life of its own — Ger Brennan

“We were watching it on the team bus, everyone was engrossed,” recalled Brennan. “Dare I say there were probably a few Louth men cheering on Meath for 35 minutes. I remained neutral; it didn’t bother me who we were going to play.”

All recent results indicate this is a more winnable final for Louth than it would have been against Dublin. Louth have actually beaten Meath in their last two outings – in last year’s championship and during this year’s league. Those victories in Inniskeen, plus a 2023 league win in Navan, are not insignificant.

Donal McKenny celebrates with manager Ger Brennan following Louth's Division 2 victory against Meath in March. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“Getting results against teams that you hadn’t beaten for decades, it probably does help when you break that hoodoo,” said Brennan.

“Even going back to my own playing time with Dublin, we beat Kerry in the National League down in Fitzgerald Stadium in 2009 and then we beat them two years later in the All-Ireland final.

“I think going into this game, it will be fairly evenly matched because both groups of players know each other quite well. The Leinster final will probably take on a life of its own. I think there will be so much at stake for both counties.

“The history that comes with it and the rewards of going into what you would say is probably perceived as a more favourable group for the All-Ireland series. So, it will probably be a nervy affair between two teams who haven’t won anything in a while.”

[ Seán Moran: Three out of four not bad as Dublin’s fall adds spice to provincial finalsOpens in new window ]

[ Darragh Ó Sé: Donegal and Armagh won’t come up short like Mayo did in their use of the new rulesOpens in new window ]

Dublin’s ownership of the province had effectively made a wasteland of the Leinster senior football championship for almost 15 years, so there is a freshness in having a Louth-Meath final. It also means Brennan doesn’t have to plot against his native county.

He added: “Last year I felt a bit weird because I obviously played with Dublin for so long and it was a funny situation to be in, albeit I kept my thoughts to myself in the build-up to the game last year.

“In my time in Louth, what I have come to appreciate is that there is a very healthy hatred between Meath and Louth. Similar to what it was with Dublin and Meath in the ’90s and that four-in-a-row back then.”

Brennan says Meath’s win over the Dubs was not as big a shock as some have suggested.

Meath manager Robbie Brennan (centre) celebrates his team's victory against Dublin in the Leinster SFC semi-final in Portlaoise. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“I think we’d all agree that the gap has closed between the chasing pack in Leinster and Dublin,” he said.

“That outrageous talent that began to come as I was finishing up, are those same fellas coming through? They’re not and the gap has closed. To be fair to Robbie Brennan, the way he got the lads playing against Dublin the last day, they were worthy winners.

“It wasn’t as big of a shock. I think it was maybe a surprise [instead of a shock].”

Louth’s victory over Kildare not only secured the Wee County a place in the Leinster final but also guaranteed them Sam Maguire football.

Brennan admits that it would have been a setback for the group to be consigned to the Tailteann Cup this summer.

“Yes, I imagine there would have been multiple calls from America for fellas to go over to play a few games and I wouldn’t begrudge them going if they had been in the Tailteann, given Louth’s development.

“I think for Kildare, coming from Division Three with a new manager, they’d have to go all in for the Tailteann. The only benefit to the Tailteann Cup for me is that if you win it, you have All-Ireland series the next year.

“But other than that, I don’t think there would have been a lot of appetite among the current Louth group.”

Hunger won’t be a problem in Croke Park this Sunday, though.