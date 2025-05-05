Ursula Jacob: The absurd skorts rule is distracting from the great things happening in camogie

The Kilkenny players stand together wearing shorts before their Leinster semi-final against Dublin. Before the ball was thrown in, the players were instructed to change into skorts or the game would not go ahead. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Choice. Every day we face hundreds of choices. We choose what time we get up at. We choose what time to go to bed. We choose what to eat for dinner. We choose what to watch on TV (unless you live with a tyrannical two-year-old). We choose what to wear to work. Thankfully the modern Ireland that we live in allows us to make choices.

Unless you want to play camogie.

If you are a girl or woman who wants to play camogie you do not have a choice about what you wear when playing our national game. If you want to play you have to wear skorts. If you don’t want to wear a skort then you don’t play. Skorts that girls don’t feel comfortable to play in. Skorts that they don’t train in. Skorts that they don’t want to wear.

It is clear from Saturday’s actions from both Kilkenny and Dublin senior camogie teams, that there is a disconnect between the players and the Camogie Association hierarchy.

The skorts issue is just one of many wider issues that exist within camogie.

I am sick and tired about having to constantly talk about the controversies surrounding camogie, the game that I love. I have been very fortunate to have experienced some of the best parts of camogie. I loved every minute of playing and now I take huge joy from watching the next generation play.

We should be talking about all the amazing things that have happened in camogie. We should be talking about how Julia White came on as a sub and scored the injury-time winning point for Cork in the 2017 All-Ireland final. We should be talking about Therese Maher of Galway finally winning an All-Ireland in 2013 after a 16-year career. We should be talking about Waterford camogie reaching the senior All-Ireland final in 2023 to bridge a gap of 78 years. We should be talking about Antrim’s Róisín McCormack and Meabh Kelly scoring 1-14 between them to win the Intermediate All-Ireland in 2021. We should be talking about Kerry camogie’s first-ever Junior All-Ireland win in 2019.

Kilkenny captain Katie Power and Dublin's Aisling Maher, both in shorts, talk to referee Ray Kelly before their Leinster senior semi-final. When the players returned to the pitch they were all wearing camogie skorts. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

These are the things that we should be highlighting and showing the young girls of today − not an archaic rule that will not be reviewed again until 2027. This process itself is inherently flawed. How it would take two years to solve this absurd rule is mind-boggling. Just let each team decide if they want to wear dark-coloured shorts, so that players can feel as comfortable as possible.

Fans do not go to see what kit the players are wearing. Fans go to watch skill, ability, and great moments. They go to see the results of players’ commitment and loyal dedication to the game. They do not go to see skorts.

The number one priority for the camogie association should be to let the girls play. We should be promoting the game in a positive light, much like the excellent LGFA ads that Lidl run.

In stark contrast, the promotion of camogie is nearly non-existent. It’s simply not good enough. Neutrals hardly knew that league finals were on only a few short weeks ago.

As a spectacle the skill, ability, and ferocity in camogie is second to none. Yet the attendance at camogie has not increased year on year. We need more camogie matches played before prominent hurling matches. We need better PR and communications about upcoming games and events. We have an excellent streaming service that allows a wider audience to watch these games − let’s see that service being used to its full potential, and promoted to a wider audience.

I was disappointed to see a recent hersport.ie social media post about which ladies’ sports star would you like to sit next to on an aeroplane. Not one camogie player was mentioned. I am in no way blaming hersport.ie − they are huge advocates of all women’s sports. The responsibility for camogie visibility rests firmly with the Camogie Association.

Dublin's Aoife McKearney and Katie Power of Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship quarter-final in Croke Park on July 6th, 2024. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

We need to promote our ambassadors of the game. Names like Amy O’Connor, Katie Power, Aisling Maher, Beth Carton, Aoife Donohoe and Lauren McKenna should be household names. Young schoolgirls should be pretending to be the next generation of stars like Eimear O’Neill, Rachel Murphy, Ciara Stakelum and Anna Hughes. Unfortunately, many of these inspiring players are not recognisable to the public.

What we do not need is players being faced with more barriers to playing. If the current skorts rule deters one player from playing, then that’s one player too many.

I hope that the planned integration of Gaelic games’ various governing bodies removes many other barriers that stop our young girls from playing the game. I hope that the Camogie Association embrace the integration with an openness and progressive attitude. I hope that integration will allow for greater access to facilities.

Fairness and equality in sport should be a given. And taking on board the players’ opinions and considerations should be a given.

A recent GPA annual players’ survey showed that 70 per cent of 650 intercounty players found skorts uncomfortable. Granted, this does not include the opinionsof club players but it is a good gauge of players’ feelings.

Ultimately though, the statistics shouldn’t really matter. What should matter is that, collectively, players have a choice about what they wear. Each team should have a choice about wearing shorts. Each team should have a choice about wearing skorts. Camogie players should be allowed make their own choice.

Ursula Jacob is a former All-Star camogie player with Wexford and current camogie/hurling analyst on RTÉ