Louth and proud as the Wee County makes a big leap forward

Louth celebrate with the trophy after winning the Lough vs Meath Under-20 Football Championship final on Wednesday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Louth football is certainly enjoying a moment, with their under-20s having won the Leinster championship for the first time since 1981, their senior team into a third successive provincial final for the first time in 111 years, and their minors making the last four again.

The last time the Wee County’s minors took on Dublin in a Leinster semi-final was 22 years ago. Four of that Louth side went on to start the infamous 2010 Leinster final loss to Meath, a track which will be on heavy rotation in the media this week.

That 2003 tie was particularly interesting as current Louth senior manager Ger Brennan lined out for the Dubs, while at midfield for Louth was none other than Rob Kearney, who, within two years, was on the Irish training squad for the autumn internationals. The sides drew first time out but, with Kearney missing for the replay, Dublin came through and went on to beat Laois in the final.

There was a sting in the tail, though, for the Dubs: they met Laois again in the All-Ireland final and drew the first day before losing the replay. That marked the first occasion that two teams from the same province met in an All-Ireland minor final.

In the meantime, Leinster has fallen off a cliff in the grade. In the 20 All-Ireland minor finals since, the province has only been represented in three.

RTÉ's Marty Morrissey and Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald at a fundraising event at the K Club in Kildare in July 2024. Photograph: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Marty Morrissey milks it for Clare

Mention Marty Morrissey and the ’92 Munster final and the first thing that most recall is his iconic “there won’t be a cow milked” line – but Marty had another interesting one that day.

Writing a guest column for the Sunday Independent, the Banner football stalwart – who was then a selector with home club Kilmurry Ibrickane – took Kerry and Cork down a peg or two in a tongue-in-cheek piece.

The system which saw the Munster giants seeded had been finally jettisoned for the 1991 Munster championship, with Limerick reaching the final – which marked a first appearance for anyone outside the Old Firm on the big day since 1965.

In the piece, Marty recalled his early days in UCC and joining the GAA club there.

“I approached the GAA stand in the Aula Maxima to sign on,” he remembered.

‘Goalkeeper!’

‘Good, we need a goalie,’ said the representative. ‘Where are you from?’

‘Clare. In fact,’ says I rather sheepishly, ‘I have played intercounty.’

‘Clare ... that’s fine. Thanks.’

“It was my first encounter with the superior attitude of the Cork and Kerry people,” he added.

After yesterday, we’re not sure his stance will have changed ...

Rare breather in hectic intercounty calendar

It’s slightly jarring to think that in such a condensed and hectic intercounty calendar, with no need to plan for the possibility of replays in the opening month, there is still space for what was, relatively speaking, a free weekend on the intercounty front.

Saturday and Sunday saw just three adult intercounty matches in football and hurling combined, while next Saturday there are 19 championship matches at adult level, with seven down for decision on Sunday plus an under-20 All-Ireland football semi-final between Tyrone and Kerry.

On April 19th, there were 17 matches, including games in all four provincial football championships as well as all five hurling tiers, resulting in 29 of the 32 counties playing an adult championship match on the same day, plus Lancashire and Warwickshire. Mayo, Leitrim, Down and Kerry all played in both football and hurling, with Derry, Limerick and Waterford the three who didn’t have a game.

Higher divisions hold their own

John Maughan knows a thing or two about upsetting the form book, having masterminded Clare’s aforementioned Munster success 33 years ago, and he is a fan of the new rules, as he told RTE.ie.

“Thankfully this year, because of the changes, we’ve had much better football, with the reality now that a Division 2 or 3 team can have a chance against a Division 1 side.”

Maybe Maughan is right, although results suggest otherwise. Of the 28 championship matches to date, 25 have been won by the team who had a higher placing in the league, with Meath the only side to beat opposition from a higher division.

Given the respective standings in each province, the maximum number of Division 1 sides who could have made finals was six; five qualified.

John Maughan. Photograph: Tommy Grealy/Inpho

Quote

“Although the number of goals per game is lower in the 2025 provincial championship so far in comparison to 2024, goal shot attempts have increased across all competitions in 2025.”

The number of goals may be down, according to the FRC’s latest missive, but only because of poor shooting – or maybe outstanding goalkeeping. Shot attempts, at the time the report was issued, had not increased in championship, remaining static.

Number: 36

The age footballer of the year and Sunday’s man of the match Paul Conroy will turn later this month.