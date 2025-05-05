Limerick’s outlook brightens as Cian Lynch hits top form in win over Waterford

Limerick’s Cian Lynch and Dan Morrissey tackle Wateford's Michael Kiely. The Limerick pair shone in their victory at Walsh Park, with Lynch running the show from an early stage. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

As a preliminary thought to Saturday’s match in Walsh Park, Limerick and Waterford has over the years been a one-way street. Even when Waterford were at their best in the Covid years, getting to an All-Ireland final and semi-final, Limerick’s cushion against them was essentially a standard 11 points.

Back then Waterford had greater resources with Calum Lyons and a fully match-fit Austin Gleeson available but I still believed Waterford had a chance on the basis that they had looked quite lively against Clare, albeit it was only six days previously.

The variable was Limerick, who had looked fairly well off it against Tipperary, even quite leggy, so I was really interested to see where they were at the weekend. They certainly needed to improve from the Thurles performance, and the question was whether they’d be able to do that.

An underwhelming league could be partly explained by injuries and other absences but this was more like their best team. Seán Finn and Dan Morrissey were back in the full-back line and Barry Nash was moved to wing back. Will O’Donoghue returned to the middle of the field and Cian Lynch to centre forward with Kyle Hayes at centre back.

It was their more recognisable foundation or formation.

To start at the end, a 0-28 points to 0-22 victory didn’t really tell the whole story. On the balance of play Limerick would have been full value for a bigger win, heading in the direction of their standard 11 points.

Against Tipperary they were unsure and dropping the ball a lot and even Lynch‘s touch wasn’t as assured as normal. By Saturday night, it was actually as good as ever from the word go. His dictation of the game was a return to best form, back in the days before the serious hamstring injury.

Limerick’s Aidan O’Connor, Barry Nash and Adam English tackle Waterford's Shane Bennett. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

He was running the show from an early stage and picked a few wonderful passes, one in particular in the first half when he struck the ball back over his shoulder to a completely unmarked Tom Morrissey for a wonderful assist. John Kiely and co will be very happy with the improvement they got from nearly all the key men. There’s also more to come from O’Donoghue and Gearóid Hegarty, who still managed to score the point of the evening by tapping a hunted, turnover ball up into his hand and whipping the Limerick support into a frenzy by driving it over the bar.

But between Lynch, Tom and Dan Morrissey – he really is indispensable at full back – Aaron Gillane, Hayes, much improved at centre back, Nash and Cathal O’Neill, who got some game time, it was a significant step up for Limerick.

There was also the added bonus of great displays from younger players, such as Shane O’Brien − who top-scored from play at full forward and was desperately unlucky not to get a goal in the first half when hitting the post − and Adam English.

Waterford fought hard. They were disadvantaged by the six-day turnaround and never looked to have the same energy they showed against Clare but they resisted strongly to cut the margin to two a couple of times before Limerick simply pulled away again.

Limerick’s Gearóid Hegarty scored the point of the evening at Walsh Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Mark Fitzgerald and Tadhg de Búrca were very good again in the half backs and Stephen Bennett once more carried the scoring burden, but such is the pressure on him – particularly with Dessie Hutchinson not enjoying his best form – that a couple of inaccuracies before half-time were costly.

Waterford’s style suits Limerick at the best of times. The teams that are troubling Limerick are the ones going man-to-man, whereas Waterford are withdrawing.

Limerick are able to outnumber the Waterford inside forwards and then work the ball out from the back. When their touch is on like it was on Saturday, you know they’re going to run it out through you, no problem. That’s what happened.

Waterford aren’t to be dismissed, as the picture in Munster seems to change every week, but it’s looking like the match against Tipperary will be vital, as it’s hard to see them getting anything in Cork.

It was Limerick’s best performance of the year and their players will take a lot from it because even if they weren’t yet under pressure to find form, they were certainly under observation. They also got the likes of Cathal O’Neill and Darragh O’Donovan back on the pitch.

After a stuttering year so far, they are right back on track.