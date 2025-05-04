GAA live updates: Kerry take on Clare in Munster football final

FIXTURES

Munster SFC final: Kerry v Clare, Fitzgerald Stadium, 1:45pm

Connacht SFC final: Mayo v Galway, MacHale Park, 4pm

A quick pre-match dispatch from our man in Killarney, Ian O’Riordan...

“A day for the sunscreen and watermelon on the terraces at Fitzgerald Stadium, as Kerry play Clare in the Munster championship football final for the third successive year. Kerry won the last two by a combined 21 points.

“Both teams will play as selected. Kerry manager Jack O’Connor has made six changes from the Munster semi-final win over Cork, Seán O’Shea set to start his first game for Kerry since February.

“Gone are the suspended Paudie Clifford and injured Shane Ryan, Paul Murphy and Graham O’Sullivan, along with Tadhg Morley and Ruairí Murphy. O’Shea starts along with Tony Brosnan, Micheál Burns, Shane Murphy, Tom O’Sullivan and Mike Breen.

“Kerry are chasing Munster title number 86, a fifth in succession, Clare’s last success coming against Kerry back in 1992.

“It’s the first time Clare manager Peter Keane, the former Kerry manager, will face his native county. A crowd of 15, 514 attended the final in Ennis last year, something less expected today.”

Team check for the Munster final, 15 minutes to throw-in.

KERRY: Shane Murphy; Dylan Casey, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Mike Breen, Gavin White; Joe O’Connor, Barry Dan O’Sullivan; Tony Brosnan, Seán O’Shea, Micheál Burns, David Clifford, Paul Geaney, Dylan Geaney. Subs: Seán Coffey, Tadhg Morley, Damien Bourke, Killian Spillane, Ruairi Murphy, Mark O’Shea , Armin Heinrich, Seán O’Brien, Conor Geaney, Evan Looney, Keith Evans.

CLARE: Eamon Tubridy; Manus Doherty, Cillian Brennan, Ronan Lanigan; Cillian Rouine, Ikem Ugweuru, Alan Sweeney; Brian McNamara, Daniel Walsh; Aaron Griffin, Emmet McMahon, Dermot Coughlan; Keelan Sexton, Eoin Cleary, Mark McInerney. Subs: Tristan O’Callaghan, Fionn Kelleher, Conor Meaney, Shane Griffin, Gavan Murray, Darragh Burns, Rory McMahon, Evan Cahill, Diarmuid O’Donnell, Cormac Murray, Darren Nagle.

Away from today’s football, the big row over the weekend in Gaelic games was, of course, the skorts controversy in yesterday’s camogie. Here’s Denis Walsh on a row that was long overdue.

[ Walsh: Camogie players are right to protest about skorts - it’s scandalous they still need toOpens in new window ]

Denis Walsh: Camogie players are right to protest about skorts - it’s scandalous they still need to https://t.co/bOPmpHOTua — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) May 4, 2025

And as if by magic, here’s your pic of Fitzgerald Stadium in all its gorgeousness.

A general view of Fitzgerald Stadium before the Munster final (©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo)

Two games today on the Irish Times GAA liveblog. First up, it’s Kerry v Clare in the Munster final in Killarney - without being too dismissive, it’s likely to be one of those days where the photos of the Reeks off in the distance are as big a draw as the action on the pitch. It throws in at 1.45.

The Connacht final at 4pm promises to be much closer fare, with Mayo trying to stave off a Galway four-in-a-row and neither Shane Walsh nor Damien Comer available for the defending champions. We’ll be with you until the last ball is kicked, whatever happens.