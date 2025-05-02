Dean Rock: Defeat to Meath could be just the spur Dublin need to recalibrate All-Ireland bid

Brian Howard (right) and his Dublin teammates will have had some honest words during analysis of the Leinster semi-final defeat to Meath. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

A few times since last Sunday, I have found myself wondering what the mood might be like inside the Dublin dressingroom this week. And I keep returning to the same conclusion – it should be a really good place for those players.

In analysis during the immediate aftermath of games, there can be a tendency to catastrophise defeats or get carried away with victories.

And while there is no doubt that last weekend’s win was a massive release for Meath, the accompanying narrative that it signals the demise of Dublin is an over-exaggeration.

I wrote several weeks ago that the Leinster Championship doesn’t matter to Dublin any longer. Dublin were going for 15-in-a-row. The extraordinary streak simply had to end at some stage. Another Delaney Cup was never going to define Dublin’s season.

READ MORE

Of course, they won’t be happy with many aspects of last week’s performance. The management will review the tactical side of the game and look at personnel options. But from such a defeat comes a genuine opportunity to improve. They won’t be pushing any panic buttons inside that dressingroom. They’ll stay away from the noise.

This is a time for calm heads. Opportunity knocks for Dublin.

The All-Ireland has always been the goal and they remain a live contender in that race. I’d be reluctant to write any epitaphs just yet.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell with John Small during last weekend's Leinster SFC semi-final defeat to Meath in Portlaoise. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

There is so much quality in the squad and they will have learned a lot from the mistakes made against Meath. Dublin have several players to come back from injury and I expect they will be much stronger in terms of personnel for the All-Ireland series. One big result would get their season back on track.

That’s not to say there are no issues for Dessie Farrell and the management team to address.

Dublin have struggled this year with consistency of performance. For whatever reason, they have started games sluggishly. There were several matches during the league where Dublin fell behind in the first half and were forced to chase games.

[ Niall Scully says Dublin ready to regroup and go againOpens in new window ]

[ Realistic Dublin GAA fans know they could be waiting years for another All-IrelandOpens in new window ]

It happened again last Sunday against Meath – though the coin toss clearly played a massive role in that scenario unfolding given the wind in Portlaoise. Still, I’d be very surprised if Dublin don’t address those issues around consistency and slow starts ahead of the All-Ireland series.

Meath deserve a lot of credit for their performance. They had their homework done in terms of pressing up really high on Dublin’s kickouts and forcing long restarts to the middle of the field.

The immeasurable impact of hunger was a factor in Meath winning so much breaking ball from kickouts in the first half, but it was their high press which forced the issue in the first place.

Of all the positive takeaways for Meath, Robbie Brennan might be happiest with how they held Dublin’s comeback at bay in the closing stages. When the gap was reduced to two points, there was a sense Meath were hanging on and that Dublin were about to hit the front. But the Royal County showed impressive resilience in those closing stages.

Donal Keogan again demonstrated his importance to the team while Seamus Lavin and Seán Rafferty made some big defensive plays during the game. When the contest was on the line, Meath dug in and held firm.

Meath’s Seamus Lavin and Paddy Small of Dublin contest a loose ball during the Leinster SFC semi-final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The result will have given hope to other counties in Leinster, but that’s a reality Dublin don’t have to worry about until next year.

There is no benefit for Dublin to dramatise this result. It can impact a group if they let it, but if the players instead decide to take responsibility for the performance and review it with humility, they can learn a lot from the defeat.

I had a quick check on the Sam Maguire odds and Kerry are 11-5 favourites. Dublin are further down the pecking order at 11-1. I don’t see that difference between the teams.

If they can get their best 21-22 players available, they will be a match for any team

Cork were close to beating Kerry in a Munster semi-final, with Jack O’Connor’s side only getting over the line after extra-time. Had they lost that match, would Kerry still be favourites for the All-Ireland? One game doesn’t make or break a team.

Had they won or lost against Cork, Kerry would still have been in the shake-up for the Sam Maguire. The same goes for Dublin after last weekend’s provincial semi-final.

Seán Bugler’s absence was a big blow against Meath but he will be back for the All-Ireland series. They also have the likes of Eoin Murchan, Cian Murphy and Seán MacMahon to return.

Paddy Small played well last weekend and Cormac Costello will be back at full fitness for the group stages. From here on in we should see the best of this Dublin team.

If they can get their best 21-22 players available, they will be a match for any team this summer.

And it’s not a case of needing to lean upon a motivational crutch of “they are all writing us off”. That wouldn’t land with this bunch of players because it is a largely new group – it’s a new Dublin team.

Meath’s Aaron Lynch and Theo Clancy of Dublin during the Leinster SFC final that yielded a shock win for Meath. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

We might have fed off that stuff a little bit in 2023 because that was a squad with a lot of miles on the clock. We could grab at that “everybody thinks we’re finished” narrative and use it. But that is not the play for this Dublin team.

They should be looking at this as a very exciting opportunity to take stock, improve and get ready to demonstrate their capabilities by challenging for an All-Ireland.

The outcome of the draw on Wednesday has been portrayed by many as Dublin landing in a group of death, but I feel it might just be the draw they need to kickstart their season.

Would an easier group have served them better? Doubtful. If Dublin can come through this highly competitive group, they will arrive at the knockout stages full of renewed belief and confidence.

Dublin will be on the road to Mayo or Galway in their first game and that’s an exciting challenge to be facing. It will focus the dressingroom. And if they negotiate a path back to Croke Park for an All-Ireland quarter-final, I can’t imagine there will be a queue of teams wanting to play them.

The provincial finals take centre stage for now. For the first time since 2010, the Dubs won’t feature. It’s a big deal for Leinster football, but it doesn’t have to be a big deal for Dublin football.

Last Sunday signalled the end of Dublin’s provincial championship involvement for 2025, but the real business of the season is just about to begin.