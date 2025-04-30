Dublin drawn in proverbial ‘Group of Death’ in All-Ireland qualifier round-robin stage

Dublin have been drawn in the proverbial Group of Death for the round-robin stages of the All-Ireland senior football championship.

Dessie Farrell’s Dubs face a trip to either Salthill or Castlebar for their opening Sam Maguire game after being picked in Group 4 alongside the winners of Sunday’s Connacht final between Galway and Mayo.

But the Ulster runners-up will also be in the group – either Armagh or Donegal – while the fourth team are Derry, arguably the strongest of the fourth seeds. And despite three teams advancing, this could be a tricky group for all involved.

Group 1 will not be easy to call either as it will effectively be a mini Ulster championship, the Connacht runners-up joining Tyrone, Cavan and the Ulster winners – either Armagh or Donegal. Part 2 of Tyrone v Armagh, anyone?

READ MORE

Kerry can be quietly chuffed with the draw, though. Group 2 is a four-team division the Kingdom would expect to top should they retain the Munster title this Sunday. The eventual Munster winners will be alongside Roscommon, Cork and the Leinster runner-up, Meath or Louth. So, we could have a Kerry-Cork rematch on the horizon.

Group 3 appears to be the most attractive as it could play out with none of the perceived All-Ireland favourites. Monaghan and Down are certain to be there, and they will be joined by the Munster loser – which on all known form and barring a shock should be Clare – and the Leinster winners, either Meath or Louth. All four teams will feel they can top the group.

Round One fixtures will take place over two weekends. The games involving the Munster and Connacht finalists will be played on the weekend of May 17th-18th. The games involving the Leinster and Ulster finalists will be played on the weekend of May 24th-25th.

Round Two fixtures will be played on the weekend of May 31st-June 1st. Round Three fixtures at neutral venues will be played on the weekend of June 14th-15th.

SAM MAGUIRE DRAW

Group 1: Ulster winners (Armagh/Donegal), Connacht runner-up (Galway/Mayo), Tyrone, Cavan

Group 2: Munster winners (Kerry/Clare), Leinster runner-up (Meath/Louth), Roscommon, Cork

Group 3: Leinster winners (Meath/Louth), Munster runner-up (Kerry/Clare), Monaghan, Down

Group 4: Connacht winners (Galway/Mayo), Ulster runner-up (Armagh/Donegal), Dublin, Derry

TAILTEANN CUP DRAW

Group 1: Kildare, Sligo, Leitrim, Tipperary

Group 2: Offaly, Laois, Wicklow, Waterford

Group 3: Westmeath, Limerick, Antrim, London

Group 4: Fermanagh, Wexford, Carlow, Longford