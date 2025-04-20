Keith Rossiter backs Wexford young guns to make their mark in Leinster

Leinster SHC: Wexford 2-24 Antrim 0-19

Wexford manager Keith Rossiter has backed his young players to leave a real imprint on the provincial championship after his depleted side recorded an impressive and comfortable 11-point victory over Antrim in their opening round Leinster hurling championship at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Wexford, a side ravaged by retirements early in the year and injuries to key players such as Conor McDonald and Liam Ryan, were dealt a further huge blow just 22 minutes into the game when referee Colm Lyons gave a straight red card to wing forward Jack O’Connor after consultation with his umpires following a goalmouth incident.

“It was an amazing effort to get the job done playing so long with 14 players in difficult conditions,” said Rossiter. “It was a big win for us, it’s vital to take home points, for we have some difficult away games, Dublin next Saturday to be followed with Galway.”

Still leading by four points, 0-14 to 0-10, at the interval, Rossiter said: “We spoke of what we needed for the second half. The lads were immense, took control of the game. They fought for every ball, Lee [Chin] and Conor [Hearne] were immense through the 70 minutes, while Conor [Foley] along with Cian [Molloy] and Eoin [Ryan] were outstanding in defence.

“It’s early days, but we now look forward and prepare for Dublin next Saturday. Parnell Park is a difficult venue,” added Rossiter.

Second-half goals from veteran Kevin Foley and Cian Byrne and a 16-point haul from Chin set Wexford up for a comfortable 11-point victory that many felt would be beyond them after O’Connor received a straight red card following an incident which left Joe Maskey injured on the ground.

Antrim opened impressively in front of an attendance of 4,774, taking an early lead after Seán Elliott was fouled in the second minute. Referee Colm Lyons awarded a penalty but Gerard Walsh saw his shot rise over the crossbar.

Antrim looked impressive through the opening phases of play with Keelan Molloy, James McNaughton (free), Nigel and Seán Elliott striking points, leaving them with a 0-6 to 0-2 lead after just nine minutes.

Wexford began to ease themselves into the game with Chin striking three frees, followed by a brace of Rory O’Connor points as the home side levelled it up after 17 minutes.

Wexford now assumed control with Hearne adding a brace of points, along with Chin efforts from midfield, and they went in leading 0-14 to 0-10 at the interval.

Antrim manager Davy Fitzgerald after the game with Wexford's Lee Chin. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

A Chin pointed free extended their lead on the resumption, and with Rory O’Connor, Chin (three fees) and Cathal Dunbar tagging on points they led 0-19 to 0-12, with McNaughton the only Antrim attacker to respond.

Antrim built up a flowing move but centre forward Molloy saw his attempt deflected over the bar by goalkeeper Mark Fanning when his side desperately needed a goal.

Despite their numerical advantage, Antrim had just one attacker close to Wexford’s goal, leaving Conor Foley and Ryan to mop up the ball and restricting them to some long-range points from Molloy, Gerard Walsh and McNaughton.

Wexford really put the result beyond doubt when Foley won a long puck-out in the air and turned his marker before finishing to the corner of the net, leaving his side with a 1-20 to 0-16 advantage.

This was key for Wexford as it saw the Antrim challenge evaporate, and when was allowed to break from deep in defence into attacking territory before picking up Byrne who finished to the net, his last piece of action as he was immediately substituted.

Antrim lost Conor Boyd to a second yellow card but the result was beyond doubt at this stage, while Lyons also had reason to card Davy Fitzgerald as he protested a decision.

Wexford had responded to the Antrim challenge with Chin in dominant form, while Hearne was also hugely impressive, while Antrim were very dependant on James McNaughton up front to carry any attacking threat.

WEXFORD: M Fanning; E Ryan, C Foley, C Molloy; R Lawlor, D Reck, C McGuckin; C Hearne (0-3), S Donohoe; J O’Connor, R O’Connor (0-3), C Dunbar (0-1); C Byrne (1-0), L Chin (0-16, 12f), K Foley (1-0).

Subs: S Casey (0-1) for Byrne (60 mins); J Redmond for O’Connor (66), D Carley for Dunbar (both 66); N Murphy for Lawlor (70); D Codd for K Foley (72).

ANTRIM: R Elliott; P Burke, N O’Connor, S Rooney; C Boyd, J Maskey, C Bohill; E Campbell, G Walsh (0-4, 0-1 pen, 2f); S Walsh, N Elliott (0-1), K Molloy (0-3); P Boyle, S Elliott (0-1), J McNaughton 0-8, 0-6 frees).

Subs: E O’Neill (0-1) for N Elliott (temp 32-35 mins) and for McNaughton (temp 64-66) & for N Elliott (68); C McKeown for Boyle (h-t); S McKay for Campbell (54); J McLoughlin (0-1) for S Elliott (56); R McGarry for Rooney (73).

Referee: C Lyons (Cork).