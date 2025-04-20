GAA live updates: Clare take on Cork in hurling; Monaghan against Donegal in football

Munster SHC Round 1 Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm – RTÉ2

Tipperary v Limerick, FBD Semple Stadium Thurles, 4pm - GAA+

Ulster SFC Quarter-Final Monaghan v Donegal, Clones, 2pm - GAA+

Connacht SFC Semi-Final Galway v Roscommon, Pearse Stadium, 4pm – RTÉ2

Good afternoon, and welcome to The Irish Times live GAA blog for what is a bumper fixture list in championship hurling and football. In the first round of the Munster hurling championship, reigning All-Ireland champions Clare take on recent league champions Cork at Cusack Park in Ennis (2.0pm), before Tipperary host Limerick at FBD Semple Stadium Thurles (4pm). Two massive games which could ultimately influence the progression of all four teams.

In football, reigning Ulster champions Donegal take on Monaghan in the provincial quarter-final in Clones (2pm), before last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists Galway host Roscommon in the provincial semi-final at Pearse Stadium. Mayo await the winners.

GOAL! Clare 0-3 Cork 1-5: It’s end-to-end in Ennis, a brilliant strike from Tony Kelly on 10 minutes reducing the gap to win, before Cork strike straight back through Seamus Harnedy - then a close range goal from Brian Hayes. Cork are already starting to dominate in front of goal.

Monaghan 0-1 Donegal 0-2: In Clones, Gary Mohan has opened the scoring for Monaghan after three minutes. It’s typically intense there too. Donegal respond with a two-pointer from who else but Michael Murphy.

Clare 0-1 Cork 0-2: The All-Ireland champions are on the board, a free from Aidan McCarthy on five minutes, after Darragh Fitzgibbon scored the first from play for Cork.

Clare 0-0 Cork 0-1: It’s an intense and highly physical opening in Ennis, both teams battling hard for possession. Patrick Horgan opens the scoring for Cork with a free after three minutes.

2024 Hurler of the Year Shane O’Donnell is the big loss for Clare today, he spoke this week about his hopes to still play some role in the championship.

One late change in the Clare hurling team, Darragh Lohan replacing Conor Cleary at full back. Cork will start as selected for what is also a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final. Opening games in the Munster hurling championship don’t come much bigger than this.

Sean Moran has a live update from Cusack Park.

Sun occasionally threatening to break through in Ennis where a capacity crowd of 20,000 await the home team’s first championship match as All-Ireland champions since 2014. Cork are unchanged but Clare make one alteration to the named team. Full back Conor Cleary won’t start and Darragh Lohan replaces him.

GAA+ have live coverage of Monaghan versus Donegal, a little teaser here with Jim McGuinness.

"The Ulster Championship is the Ulster Championship"



Jim McGuinness chats to Gráinne ahead of throw in on the areas he felt his side needed to improve on off the back of their win over Derry

Here come the All-Ireland hurling champions...

Clare enter the fray .

Clare enter the fray

Some team news from Malachy Clerkin, our man on the ground in Clones, ahead of the Monaghan-Donegal game.

Two changes to the named XVs on either side in Clones. For Donegal, Michael Langan and Stephen McMenamin replace Odhran McFadden Ferry and Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí. For Monaghan, Ryan McAnespie and Kieran Duffy start instead of Jack McCarron and Aaron Carey. Chilly and grey here, with around 13,000 expected. for this Ulster quarter-final.

In his match preview, Sean Moran has gone for a Cork win -

Three years ago, the Munster championship opened with a rerun of the previous year’s All-Ireland final. Limerick went to Cork and showed that the relative hierarchies hadn’t really changed. This weekend, the reunion of All-Ireland champions Clare with the side they edged aside in last year’s final is however expected to signal a decisive shift in fortunes.

‘Last July was a bit different from the 2021 final – a one-point contest that went to extra time as opposed to a massacre – but it’s unusual to see the credentials of champions discarded within so short a period of time.

It is true that the teams’ respective fortunes have diverged quite violently this season, culminating in Clare’s relegation and their six-goal whopping by Cork in Ennis last month. Much of that was caused by injury and player unavailability. The team Brian Lohan names for Sunday is as strong a selection as he has been able to field this year.

Shane O’Donnell misses out because of his long-term injury and for all the admirable enthusiasm of his comments earlier this week in relation to the shoulder injury, even the most optimistic prognosis will keep him out until it may be too late.

Cork’s superpower in the league has been the rapacity of their attack and its ability to shoot goals – 13 in the last three matches. Even in this age of high point scoring, nobody wants to be needing to sling that sort of requirement over the bar if they are to keep up.

The pace of the attack, especially now that Darragh Fitzgibbon is at centre forward, and the orchestration of Brian Hayes will exert big pressure on Clare whose defence has been riddled with injury in the league and the prospects for the likes of Diarmuid Ryan hitting the ground running are at best, uncertain.

Still, Clare are sure to bring a store of doggedness to the task, especially after the league embarrassment. They are also fighting precedent, as this could be the third successive championship opener in Ennis that they fail to win even if they showed plenty of resistance in those defeats by Tipp and Limerick.

Verdict: Cork

The Clare team as selected this week -

Clare have named their team for Sunday’s Munster SHC opening round vs. Cork.



Throw in at @zimmerbiomet Páirc Chíosóg is at 2pm.



Clare have named their team for Sunday's Munster SHC opening round vs. Cork.

Throw in at @zimmerbiomet Páirc Chíosóg is at 2pm.

The very best of luck lads

There were also plenty of games on Saturday, none more exciting than the Munster football semi-final between Cork and Kerry, which went to extra-time before Kerry eventually prevailed. Read our report here

The full results from Saturday are -

Leinster SHC round 1

Wexford 2-24 Antrim 0-19

Kilkenny 3-24 Galway 0-21

Dublin 1-25 Offaly 2-19

Ulster SFC quarter-final

Fermanagh 0-23 Down 2-19

Connacht SFC semi-final

Leitrim 0-13 Mayo 0-20

Munster SFC semi-finals

Clare 2-18 Tipperary 1-15

Cork 1-25 Kerry 3-21 (after extra-time)