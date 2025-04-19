Football previews: Kerry and Donegal look to impress again as Galway face testing Roscommon visit

Munster SFC semi-finals

Cork v Kerry, Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 6.0 [Live, GAA+]

This fixture has been quite competitive in the past two years and without Kerry being put quite to the pin of their collar, Cork have finished within a score of their old tormentors against whom they have managed one win in 12 years.

Cork have undergone a bit of churn and bring in rookie corner backs, Neil Lordan and Seán Brady, for what has been a testing brief for full-back lines in the league under the new rules – keeping tabs on Kerry, who scored 17 goals in the spring campaign.

Daniel O’Mahony played well on David Clifford last year, as did Maurice Shanley previously, but the battleground rules have changed. Good man-marking though is even more valuable at this stage and allowing for the differential between the divisions, Cork haven’t cut down on (admittedly generous) goal concessions in later league matches.

One difficulty is that unlike the last two years, Kerry are playing well. The Cliffords, Paudie particularly, are in excellent form and, as happened when Jack O’Connor’s team last won this fixture comfortably, the visitors have already won the league.

Their attacking patterns have been impressive, their apparent disdain for two-pointers an impatience to move the ball closer to goal – as well as a reflection of the absence of Seán O’Shea, their most reliable long kicker, who is now back.

Ian Maguire and Colm O’Callaghan have always been reliable ball-winners at centrefield and that input is necessary if Cork are to stay in contention. However, even though Diarmuid O’Connor is still injured, Joe O’Connor has been a revelation in the middle so far for Kerry.

Cork may be confident they can be competitive and they have been able to create chances going forward, but Kerry’s early-season form is way beyond where it was the past two years and that should count. Verdict: Kerry

Clare v Tipperary, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2.0

Tipperary did well to overturn last year’s championship reverse at the hands and feet of Waterford, but this doesn’t promise much. Clare beat both of their Division Three promotion rivals Kildare and Offaly but ended up watching them go up instead. Peter Keane has them moving well and Eoin Cleary and Keelan Sexton will be expected to do sufficiently well up front to put this beyond the reach of Philly Ryan’s inexperienced team. The added prompt of staying in the Sam Maguire should add to the urgency of the situation for the home team. Verdict: Clare

Ulster SFC quarter-final

Fermanagh v Down, Brewster Park, 4.0 [Live, BBC Two NI]

Although both teams will be in Division Three next year, Down were a little unfortunate to drop right back down after a campaign that saw them finish on six points and as joint third-highest scorers in the whole league. They embraced the new rules and Pat Havern, in particular, scored freely under their regulation. They did however concede at an equally prolific rate but will travel optimistically to face a Fermanagh team without a championship win in seven years. It’s a huge task for Kieran Donnelly’s men, particularly with top attacker Ultan Kelm ruled out with injury. Verdict: Down

Connacht SFC semi-final

Leitrim v Mayo, Carrick-on-Shannon, 4.30 [Live GAA+]

Mayo have benefited from the more manageable side of the draw, getting past Sligo at first – not by much – and now facing a misfortunate Leitrim, who were scragged through a Division Three campaign they ended up undertaking almost by accident. One note of distinction is the 200th competitive appearance of Aidan O’Shea, in a career going back 16 years. He’s still clocking in, dropping to centrefield to claim a late, vital kick-out against Sligo in anxious circumstances. Verdict: Mayo

Sunday

Connacht SFC semi-final

Galway v Roscommon, Pearse Stadium, 4.0 [Live, RTÉ2]

The triangular relationship that keeps Connacht interesting this year sees Roscommon taking on Galway while Mayo travel the other side of the draw. Galway still give the impression of not being quite over the trauma of blowing last year’s All-Ireland.

Their league was mixed and early statements of interest in winning it gave way to a couple of flat performances, as their status as leading two-point kickers faded in later rounds with the unavailability of Shane Walsh, whose back issue continues to keep him out of action.

Roscommon have had their own issues. Fluent, early performances appeared to place them as Division Two’s leading lights before the wheels came off a bit. Concern has been expressed over Enda Smith’s form, given how integral his All Star winning contribution has been in recent years, but the Murtaghs, Ciaráin and Diarmuid, have been on song and Ben O’Carroll also starts.

Another worry is that the exceptional Brian Stack is very short on match practice and he too is an irreplaceable presence.

Roscommon have a good record in Salthill and won their last two Connacht titles at the venue. They won’t be fazed, all the more so with Walsh out and Damien Comer listed on the bench, although that may change.

As twice All-Ireland finalists Galway have been operating at a higher level than Roscommon but the visitors are still Division One material and any sense of the underwhelming from the Connacht champions will mean the end of their reign. Verdict: Galway

Ulster SFC quarter-final

Monaghan v Donegal, Clones, 2.0 [Live, GAA+]

This fixture used to be the mainstay of the Ulster championship a decade or so ago. The pecking order has changed a little since then but not enough for the Ulster champions to rest on their laurels after a supremely confident dispatch of Derry in the preliminary round.

Gabriel Bannigan’s team have enjoyed an excellent season so far – promotion, the Division Two title, top scorers nationally -having harnessed the advantages of the new rules.

They are also the only county to have defeated Jim McGuinness in five years of Ulster competition.

Monaghan’s tactics are based on the pace of their attack where Stephen O’Hanlon leads the charge and captain Micheál Bannigan directs the traffic. Accomplished marksmen like Jack McCarron feed off the raids, which can also come from the back where Conor McCarthy has earned an All Star at wing back.

Continuing injury to Killian Lavelle is however a problem for their defence and they are up against elite performers this weekend.

Donegal also have sustained pace and use it lethally. Their defenders, Finbarr Roarty, Ciarán Moore, Peadar Mogan and Ryan McHugh, all scored against Derry. Michael Murphy’s return has added guile as well as heft and scoring power up front, but he is well supplemented by the in-form Patrick McBrearty and Daire Ó Baoill, who was MOTM the last day.

Viewed realistically, it’s beyond Monaghan’s reach even though they are guaranteed to turn up. Verdict: Donegal