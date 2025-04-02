John Small rejoins Dublin footballers ahead of championship opener

John Small has returned to the Dublin senior football squad ahead of the championship.

Last month, Dessie Farrell indicated the Ballymun clubman would not be wearing blue this season but Small is understood to have travelled with the panel to Portugal for their pre-championship warm-weather training camp.

The availability of the 2020 All Star centre back will be seen as a significant boost to the spine of Dublin’s defence, as it had been an area of concern during the league.

It appeared Small was set to join the Dublin exodus, following in the steps of James McCarthy, Brian Fenton, Michael Fitzsimons, Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion, and his future had been the source of much speculation during Dublin’s league campaign.

After the first round of the league against Mayo at the end of January, Farrell initially said he was hopeful Small would be returning, however, as the league progressed doubts grew over the seven-time All-Ireland winner’s involvement.

Asked about the future of some players after Dublin’s win over Galway on March 15th, Farrell said Small was not expected to rejoin the group.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

“John is unlikely, I’d say,” said the Dublin manager. “If you had a serious bout of injuries or whatever, I’m sure they wouldn’t see you stuck.

“From their perspective, I think a lot of those lads owe Dublin football nothing. They’ve considered the situation and decided it’s time to hang up the boots. We wish them well.”

Ciarán Kilkenny also indicated in March that the Dubs were unlikely to have Small in the dressingroom this season.

“It’s unlikely that John is going to be with us this year,” said Kilkenny last month. “He knows he’d be welcome to come in if he wanted, but it’s unlikely he’ll be back this year.”

Dublin’s championship campaign begins on April 13th when they face either Wicklow or Longford – who meet in the first round at Pearse Park on Sunday – in the Leinster quarter-final.

The fixture will be played outside the capital, with Farrell’s men facing a trip either to Aughrim or Longford. The winners will play Meath, Carlow or Offaly in the provincial semi-final.

Dublin are aiming for a 15th consecutive Leinster title having claimed the Delaney Cup in 19 of the last 20 seasons – Meath’s 2010 success the only break in the blue chain.