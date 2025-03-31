GAA+, formerly GAAGo, to show 40 live championship games

GAA+, the association’s new streaming platform, will show 40 live championship games this summer – starting with Saturday’s Connacht SFC quarter-final between Roscommon and London in Ruislip.
The establishment of GAA+, wholly owned by Croke Park, replaces the GAAGo joint enterprise between the GAA and RTÉ.
Among the 40 games to be broadcast by the rebranded streaming service will be three Munster and three Leinster senior hurling championship fixtures – including Limerick’s provincial clashes against Tipperary and Waterford. Kerry’s Munster senior football semi-final against either Cork or Limerick will also be shown on GAA+.
Season passes for Irish based users will cost €79 and GAA members can avail of a 10 per cent discount via Foireann. Previous GAAGo season pass subscribers will be contacted in the coming days with further instructions regarding their access.
Individual matches will cost €12 while there will also be three-for-two bundles available. All caregiving locations will receive season passes free of charge through the HSE and NHI. A GAA club pass will be priced at €150 and a commercial premises pass will be set at €300.
GAA+ will also include highlights packages and midweek discussion and analysis shows.
“This is a landmark day for the GAA. I will reiterate the comments I made at Congress when I stated that the inception of GAA+ is a strategic move that guarantees exposure of our games in a small but intensely competitive Irish broadcast market,” said GAA president Jarlath Burns.
The live action will be presented by Aisling O’Reilly and Gráinne McElwain, with Dave McIntyre, Mike Finnerty and Liam Aherne on commentary duty. Their football analysts will include Marc Ó Sé (Kerry), Paddy Andrews (Dublin), Aaron Kernan (Armagh), Michael Meehan (Galway), Bríd Stack (Cork) and John Heslin (Westmeath).
Hurling will be pored over by Richie Hogan (Kilkenny), John O’Dwyer (Tipperary), Eoin Cadogan (Cork), Séamus Hickey (Limerick), Noel Connors (Waterford) and Tommy Walsh (Kilkenny).
GAA+ Schedule
Saturday, April 5th
Connacht SFC quarter-final: London v Roscommon
Sunday, April 6th
Connacht SFC quarter-final: Mayo v Sligo
Connacht SFC quarter-final: New York v Galway
Saturday, April 12th
Leinster SFC quarter-final: Kildare v Westmeath
Saturday April 19th
Connacht SFC semi-final: Leitrim v Mayo/Sligo
Munster SFC semi-final: Kerry v Cork/Limerick
Sunday, April 20th
Munster SHC: Tipperary v Limerick
Ulster SFC quarter-final: Monaghan v Donegal/Derry
Saturday, April 26th
Ulster SFC semi-final: Antrim/Armagh v Tyrone/Cavan
Leinster SHC: Dublin v Wexford
Sunday, April 27th
Leinster SFC semi-finals x 2
Saturday, May 3rd
Munster SHC: Waterford v Limerick
Saturday, May 10th
Munster SHC: Clare v Tipperary
Leinster SHC: Antrim v Dublin
Tailteann Cup, Round One game
Saturday, May 17th
All-Ireland SFC Round Robin games x 2
Tailteann Cup, Round Two game
Sunday, May 18th
Leinster SHC: Kilkenny v Dublin
Saturday, May 24th
All-Ireland SFC Round Robin games x 2
Sunday, May 25th
Munster/Leinster SHC fixture – tbc
Saturday, May 31st
All-Ireland SFC Round Robin games x 2
Tailteann Cup, Round Three game
Sunday, June 1st
All-Ireland SFC Round Robin game
Saturday, June 7th
Tailteann Cup: Preliminary quarter-finals x 2
Saturday, June 14th
All-Ireland SHC: Preliminary quarter-final
All-Ireland SFC Round Robin games x 2
Tailteann Cup: Quarter-finals x 2
Saturday/Sunday June 21st/22nd
All-Ireland SFC: Preliminary quarter-finals x 4
Saturday, June 28th
All-Ireland SFC: Quarter-finals x 2