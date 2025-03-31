GAA+, formerly GAAGo, to show 40 live championship games

GAA president Jarlath Burns, head of GAA+ and GAA Marketing Noel Quinn, Richie Hogan, Mark O'Shea, John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer and Paddy Andrews at Croke Park. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

GAA+, the association’s new streaming platform, will show 40 live championship games this summer – starting with Saturday’s Connacht SFC quarter-final between Roscommon and London in Ruislip.

The establishment of GAA+, wholly owned by Croke Park, replaces the GAAGo joint enterprise between the GAA and RTÉ.

Among the 40 games to be broadcast by the rebranded streaming service will be three Munster and three Leinster senior hurling championship fixtures – including Limerick’s provincial clashes against Tipperary and Waterford. Kerry’s Munster senior football semi-final against either Cork or Limerick will also be shown on GAA+.

Season passes for Irish based users will cost €79 and GAA members can avail of a 10 per cent discount via Foireann. Previous GAAGo season pass subscribers will be contacted in the coming days with further instructions regarding their access.

READ MORE

Individual matches will cost €12 while there will also be three-for-two bundles available. All caregiving locations will receive season passes free of charge through the HSE and NHI. A GAA club pass will be priced at €150 and a commercial premises pass will be set at €300.

GAA+ will also include highlights packages and midweek discussion and analysis shows.

“This is a landmark day for the GAA. I will reiterate the comments I made at Congress when I stated that the inception of GAA+ is a strategic move that guarantees exposure of our games in a small but intensely competitive Irish broadcast market,” said GAA president Jarlath Burns.

The live action will be presented by Aisling O’Reilly and Gráinne McElwain, with Dave McIntyre, Mike Finnerty and Liam Aherne on commentary duty. Their football analysts will include Marc Ó Sé (Kerry), Paddy Andrews (Dublin), Aaron Kernan (Armagh), Michael Meehan (Galway), Bríd Stack (Cork) and John Heslin (Westmeath).

Hurling will be pored over by Richie Hogan (Kilkenny), John O’Dwyer (Tipperary), Eoin Cadogan (Cork), Séamus Hickey (Limerick), Noel Connors (Waterford) and Tommy Walsh (Kilkenny).

GAA+ Schedule

Saturday, April 5th

Connacht SFC quarter-final: London v Roscommon

Sunday, April 6th

Connacht SFC quarter-final: Mayo v Sligo

Connacht SFC quarter-final: New York v Galway

Saturday, April 12th

Leinster SFC quarter-final: Kildare v Westmeath

Saturday April 19th

Connacht SFC semi-final: Leitrim v Mayo/Sligo

Munster SFC semi-final: Kerry v Cork/Limerick

Sunday, April 20th

Munster SHC: Tipperary v Limerick

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Monaghan v Donegal/Derry

Saturday, April 26th

Ulster SFC semi-final: Antrim/Armagh v Tyrone/Cavan

Leinster SHC: Dublin v Wexford

Sunday, April 27th

Leinster SFC semi-finals x 2

Saturday, May 3rd

Munster SHC: Waterford v Limerick

Saturday, May 10th

Munster SHC: Clare v Tipperary

Leinster SHC: Antrim v Dublin

Tailteann Cup, Round One game

Saturday, May 17th

All-Ireland SFC Round Robin games x 2

Tailteann Cup, Round Two game

Sunday, May 18th

Leinster SHC: Kilkenny v Dublin

Saturday, May 24th

All-Ireland SFC Round Robin games x 2

Sunday, May 25th

Munster/Leinster SHC fixture – tbc

Saturday, May 31st

All-Ireland SFC Round Robin games x 2

Tailteann Cup, Round Three game

Sunday, June 1st

All-Ireland SFC Round Robin game

Saturday, June 7th

Tailteann Cup: Preliminary quarter-finals x 2

Saturday, June 14th

All-Ireland SHC: Preliminary quarter-final

All-Ireland SFC Round Robin games x 2

Tailteann Cup: Quarter-finals x 2

Saturday/Sunday June 21st/22nd

All-Ireland SFC: Preliminary quarter-finals x 4

Saturday, June 28th

All-Ireland SFC: Quarter-finals x 2