Carlow appoint Joe Murphy as interim manager of senior football team

Carlow have appointed Joe Murphy as interim manager of their senior footballers.

The former Éire Óg and Carlow player – who managed Naas to three successive Kildare SFCs between 2022-2024 – has agreed to take charge of the Barrowsiders for the duration of their 2025 championship campaign.

Shane Curran quit as Carlow boss last Wednesday, after just seven months and seven games at the helm.

“Carlow GAA wish to announce the appointment of Joe Murphy as interim manager of the Carlow senior football team for the 2025 championship campaign,” stated Carlow GAA.

“The former Éire Óg and Carlow player brings a wealth of experience as a successful player and manager.”

Carlow will face Meath in the first round of the Leinster SFC Páirc Tailteann on Sunday.

Murphy had been reappointed as Naas manager for 2025 but is set to step away now to manage Carlow.

Naas GAA stated: “Wishing Joe all the best as he takes on the managerial role with his native county. Thanks for the memories over the last three years.”