Kerry v Mayo: Croke Park trip a chance for Kingdom to road-test new rules

Paul Geaney feels Kerry’s trip to Croke Park on Sunday will be a journey of discovery, as they get to experience the new rules in the old house for the first time.

Jack O’Connor’s Kingdom will face Mayo in the Allianz Football League Division One final at GAA headquarters on Sunday at 4pm.

Kerry’s last appearance in the stadium was July’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final loss to Armagh.

The introduction of the Football Review Committee’s new rules has brought seismic changes to the Gaelic football landscape this season, and Geaney is looking forward to road-testing them in Croke Park.

Geaney points to Dublin’s league record as an indication of how the game might play differently outside of Croke Park. The Dubs won all three of their games at the venue during the league but lost three of their four on the road.

“There were two games of Gaelic football before this year, in Croke Park and outside of Croke Park,” says Geaney. “And now there is the new-rules game in Croke Park and outside of Croke Park, so it will be hugely valuable to get in and see how things pan out inside there.

“You can see Dublin probably were very strong in Croke Park and then outside of Croke Park they weren’t so strong, as in Croke Park just plays differently, so it is hugely valuable for us to be able to experience it this weekend.”

Of all the teams vying last weekend for a spot in the Division One showpiece event, Kerry arguably had most to gain from a day out in the capital.

They don’t begin their Munster SFC campaign until April 19th – a provincial semi-final against either Cork or Limerick – so a competitive outing this weekend is ideal.

Geaney feels Kerry, like all teams, grew more accustomed to the new rules as the league progressed.

“I would imagine if you asked any of the spectators they’d say the same: it is closer to the game of 10 or 15 years ago when I first started my county career.

“Similar to the way structures are in soccer where you play your position, as an inside forward it is nice to go back to that, to be honest. I’m actually quite happy with most of them [new rules], to be honest.

“The handing back off the ball is unusual. If you could just put it on the ground and leave the ball because obviously players are smart as well and are trying to buy the extra 50 by making a fuss of the opposition player not handing back the ball.”

If Kerry needed any extra incentive to win a record 24th Division One league title, the winners of Sunday’s game will be presented with the new Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh Memorial Cup - Corn Mhíchíl Uí Mhuircheartaigh. The bespoke sterling silver GAA trophy has been crafted by John J Cooke & Co Ltd.

“It is my privilege to welcome this newest addition to the GAA family silver, An Corn Mhíchíl Uí Mhuircheartaigh, a fantastic trophy that pays a lasting tribute to one of the greatest cultural ambassador’s that Ireland has ever known,” said GAA president Jarlath Burns.

“Micheál was a man who spent a lifetime devoted to Gaelic games and used his inimitable commentaries to spread our gospel around the globe.”

Allianz Football League finals

Saturday: Division 4 – Wexford v Limerick, 5pm; Division 2 – Monaghan v Roscommon, 7.15pm

Sunday: Division 3 – Kildare v Offaly, 1.45pm; Division 1 – Mayo v Kerry, 4pm.