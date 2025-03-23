Weekend Gaelic football previews: Free-scoring Kerry face off against league leaders Galway

Sunday

NFL Division One (All games at 3.45)

Armagh v Derry, Athletic Grounds (Live TG4): Derry have endured a difficult season, becoming the first county since Mayo five years ago to be relegated as league title holders. Not all of their performances have been poor and a bit of luck could have swayed a couple of the home matches their way. But the fact remains that when contests were there to be won, they were unable to do so. Armagh have been Jekyll and Hyde, putting in a couple of devastating home displays against Tyrone and Dublin but in their away matches, they have at times – unusually for All-Ireland champions – lacked conviction. Kerry last week was the latest example. They need the points to be sure of staying up and should secure them. Verdict: Armagh

Galway v Kerry, Pearse Stadium (Live TG4 Player): It’s been an odd campaign for Kerry. They finally rescued their poor home record against Armagh with a very good display, combining physicality and accuracy to useful effect. For a team not entirely out of the relegation weeds, they have been scoring freely – more goals than anyone else and a better points difference than anyone apart from the division leaders, this weekend’s opponents. Galway were surprisingly insipid in Croke Park for much of the match, even if they did manage a decent but incomplete comeback and to get an encouraging cameo on his return from Damien Comer. Their flow of two-pointers dried up, however, in a blast of inaccuracies that irritated manager Pádraic Joyce to the point of removing Rob Finnerty and Shane Walsh before the second half. On home turf, they should respond and will probably have to if Joyce’s frequently aired desire to win the league is to be fulfilled. Verdict: Galway

Mayo v Donegal, MacHale Park (Live, TG4 Player): Mayo have really turned it around after a worrying start. Kevin McStay made the point after their first win, against Tyrone, that the performance data had indicated a lot of positives and they had been waiting for results to follow. The most recent of these was a good display and win in Derry and fine individual contributions from Matthew Ruane and Ryan O’Donoghue. Donegal have appeared to go down the gears recently to give themselves a better run-in to their championship opener against Derry in two weeks. Verdict: Mayo

Tyrone v Dublin, Healy Park (Live TG4 Player): Tyrone need points for survival and gave themselves a good shot at it by beating Donegal last week. This isn’t an unusual league finale but in the past 15 years, the only time (out of five fixtures) the home side have won in Omagh was on the eve of Covid five years ago in Dessie Farrell’s first season managing Dublin. There have also been a couple of championship matches here that the visitors also won. In the strange contemporary discourse, there’s no reason for Dublin not to go for a league final but they will be aware that the team’s two defeats on the road have come in Ulster. Verdict: Dublin

Meath have responded impressively under new manager Robbie Brennan. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

NFL Division Two (All games at 1.30)

Cavan v Cork, Breffni Park (Live, TG4 YouTube Sport): Cork breathed a sigh of relief to get a much-needed win last week and it placed them in a strong position to survive, as it will require a couple of unlikely results by improbable margins if they are going to be caught. Cavan have built up great momentum, culminating in the recent win over original promotion favourites Roscommon. They could be hard to stop here. Verdict: Cavan

Louth v Meath, Inniskeen (Live TG4 YouTube Sport): Fortunes have reversed here more than a little. Last season Louth heaped an awful dose on their neighbours to reach the county’s first All-Ireland quarter-final. This year, Meath have responded impressively under new manager Robbie Brennan, who made reference to the added motivation for his team going back to Inniskeen looking for redemption. Louth’s injury woes have contributed to a lacklustre campaign but unless Down win in Clones, they’ll be all right for survival – whatever about staying afloat in the Sam Maguire. Verdict: Meath

Monaghan v Down, Clones (Live TG4 YouTube Sport): Down gave themselves a hint of a chance by winning last week but they are on the wrong side of the head-to-head with Louth. Monaghan aren’t guaranteed but their spring-heeled subjugation of Meath didn’t suggest a team about to slow down as the finishing tape looms. Verdict: Monaghan

Westmeath v Roscommon, Cusack Park (Live, TG4 YouTube Sport): A border rivalry with something at stake. Westmeath have been cursed this season – five of their six defeats have been by a cumulative 11 points. They are the third-highest scorers in the whole league but have won no matches and are going straight back to Division Three. Roscommon have stalled badly and desperately need the win, but even that may not be enough. That contrasting motivation should do it. Verdict: Roscommon

Offaly’s joint managers Mickey Harte and Declan Kelly celebrate after beating Kildare. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

NFL Division Three (All games at 2.0)

Clare v Offaly, Cusack Park, Ennis (Live on TG4 Player and App, deferred coverage on TG4 at 5.35): There is so much on the line in Ennis. For Offaly, if they avoid defeat by 11 points or more then they will be promoted. Clare’s scoring difference of plus 16 leaves them with a fight on their hands to overtake Offaly (plus 37) or Kildare (plus 48), should that become the metric used to separate the three teams. Indeed, Peter Keane’s men might come away with a victory, but it might not be enough for the Banner to go up. Verdict: Clare

Fermanagh v Laois, Brewster Park, Enniskillen: Fermanagh still have an outside chance of snatching second place in the division – but realistically it would require the Ernesiders to beat Laois, Clare to lose to Offaly and Kildare to lose to Antrim. Laois would also enter the promotion picture if they were to beat Fermanagh but the O’Moore County’s scoring difference could be their undoing. Verdict: Draw

Kildare v Antrim, St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge: Kildare were strong favourites for promotion after four rounds, but back-to-back defeats to Clare and Offaly have left Brian Flanagan’s men facing a nervous and uncomfortable final round. They must beat Antrim to guarantee promotion. Verdict: Kildare

Sligo v Leitrim, Markievicz Park: After a very difficult week for Leitrim football, Steven Poacher will hope for a response from his already relegated team. However, this is a Sligo side still not certain of survival so Tony McEntee’s men will be determined to kill off Leitrim’s hopes of a backlash early on at Markievicz Park. Verdict: Sligo

Limerick's James Naughton. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Division Four (All games at 1.0)

Limerick v Waterford, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale: The numbers are simple for Jimmy Lee’s Limerick – beat Waterford and they will be promoted. Limerick showed good resilience and belief against Wicklow last time out with James Naughton’s injury-time free earning them what could prove to be a division-defining draw against Wicklow. Verdict: Limerick.

London v Carlow, McGovern Park, Ruislip: London have suffered two disappointing losses on the bounce, most recently last weekend’s defeat to Waterford. It has taken the sting out of their league campaign. Carlow have the third best defensive record in the division, London have the worst. Verdict: Carlow

Longford v Wexford, Pearse Park: It has been an impressive league campaign by Wexford, who remain the only football team across the four divisions to have won all of their games. John Hegarty’s side have already secured promotion. Longford have nothing left to play for in the league, though Hegarty may choose to run his squad in this one. Verdict: Wexford

Tipperary v Wicklow, Semple Stadium: Tipperary’s form has dipped since their encouraging start to the campaign, while for Wicklow it’s almost certain they will need a win here to have any chance at sneaking second place in the division. Verdict: Wicklow