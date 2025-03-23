National Football League live updates: All the action from the last round of games

Here we go, then. The last day of the 2025 Allianz Football League and so much is still up for grabs. Across the four divisions, 22 of the 32 teams have something to play for today, whether that’s promotion, relegation, qualification for the league final (or indeed, in some cases, avoidance of same). We’ll be with you all the way to teatime as everything gets sorted out.

Here’s the schedule and throw-in times:

Division Four (1.00)

Limerick v Waterford, Rathkeale

London v Carlow, Ruislip

Longford v Wexford, Longford

Tipperary v Wicklow, Thurles

Division Two (1.30)

Cavan v Cork, Cavan

Louth v Meath, Inniskeen

Monaghan v Down, Clones

Westmeath v Roscommon, Mullingar

Division Three (2.00)

Clare v Offaly, Ennis

Fermanagh v Laois, Enniskillen

Kildare v Antrim, Newbridge

Sligo v Leitrim, Markievicz Park

Division One (3.45)

Tyrone v Dublin, Omagh

Armagh v Derry, Armagh

Galway v Kerry, Salthill

Mayo v Donegal, Castlebar

You’ll want to know the permutations for the day. There’s a lot of them and frankly, despite the vastness of the internet, we probably don’t have room for them all here. Luckily, Muireann Duffy has saved us the bother with this handy guide to who needs what today.

[ National Football League permutations: Who can make league finals and who can be relegated?Opens in new window ]