Mayo go from rags to riches to book Division One final meeting with Kerry

Finnbarr Roarty of Donegal reacts to his missed goal chance during the Allianz Football League Division One match against Mayo at Hastings MacHale Park. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

NFL Division One: Mayo 1-18 Donegal 1-16

Mayo became unlikely Division One finalists when beating Donegal in a dramatic final-round encounter in Castlebar on Sunday afternoon.

Beginning the afternoon placed fourth in the table, with seven minutes remaining Kevin McStay’s team was occupying a relegation position. And it was after that still where Donegal both missed a penalty and smashed another goal chance against the home side’s crossbar as somehow Mayo came from behind to end the regular campaign at the top of the table despite a negative scoring difference.

A goal and three points in the first half by Jack Carney had helped Mayo into a 1-7 to 0-6 half-time lead against a Donegal side that showed 11 changes from the previous week’s defeat to Tyrone. However, substitutes Eoin McHugh, Michael Langan and Aaron Doherty would contribute a goal and four points for Jim McGuinness’s side who moved one point ahead on the hour mark.

A two-pointer by Matthew Ruane had just regained Mayo the advantage when a foul on Doherty gave Daire Ó Baoill the opportunity to send Donegal back in front from the penalty spot in the 66th minute. Goalkeeper Colm Reape saved down to his right and was relieved moments later when Hugh McFadden cracked a ferocious shot off his crossbar.

A point by Aaron Doherty did narrow the visitors’ arrears to the minimum with two minutes left to play but with fears of relegation still looming, Mayo made sure of their Division One status – and confirmed their final showdown with Kerry – when Ryan O’Donoghue nipped through to kick their last point.

“We were crystal clear what we wanted out of the game, which was two points,” said McStay afterwards.

“I think we’ve ended up in a really good position, we’re going up to Croke Park for a big game. We’ll be challenged, the team we are playing are quite a good team but we’re not too bad ourselves,” he added.

Donegal, for whom this was a third straight defeat, led by four points at the end of the opening quarter but Carney’s well-finished goal in the 20th minute was complemented by five unanswered points by Mayo before the interval.

The Tir Chonaill men exploded into life after the restart and outscored their hosts by 1-7 to 0-4 in the first 15 minutes, with Eoin McHugh running on to Ó Baoill’s pass to flash home their goal in the 39th minute.

Langan’s second point moved them 1-15 to 1-14 in front but Mayo, after defeats in the opening two rounds, dug deep to ensure a fifth game unbeaten.

MAYO: Colm Reape; Jack Coyne, Donnacha McHugh, Enda Hession; Sam Callinan, David McBrien, Fenton Kelly; Stephen Coen (0-1), Matthew Ruane (0-1-1); Jack Carney (1-0-3), Darren McHale, Jordan Flynn (0-1); Aidan O’Shea, Frank Irwin (0-0-3), Ryan O’Donoghue (0-2-2, 1tpf, 1f).

Subs: Davitt Neary for McHale (48 mins); Paul Towey (0-1) for O’Shea (53); Eoghan McLaughlin for Kelly (61); Eoin O’Donoghue for Hession (64-66); Fergal Boland for Irwin (66), Diarmuid O’Connor for Flynn (69).

DONEGAL: Gavin Mulreany (0-1, 45); Finbarr Roarty (0-1), Stephen McMenamin, Brendan McCoole; Ryan McHugh, Caolan McGonigle, Caolan McColgan; Hugh McHugh, Ciaran Moore; Daire Ó Baoill (0-1-0), Ciarán Thompson (0-0-2), Shane O’Donnell (0-0-2); Niall O’Donnell (0-1), Conor O’Donnell (0-0-2), Luke McGlynn (0-1).

Subs: Mark Curran for McColgan, Eoin McHugh (1-0-0) for McGonigle, Michael Langan (0-0-2) for McGlynn, Aaron Doherty (0-0-2) for O’Donnell (all h-t); Caolan Ward for McCoole (61).

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan).