Division Two round-up: Louth avoid the drop and deny Meath promotion after victory in Inniskeen

Louth’s Tom Jackson and Daire McConnon celebrate during the Allianz Football League Division Two game against Meath at Inniskeen. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Louth 1-19 Meath 0-17

Louth saved their best performance for nearest and dearest neighbours Meath in Inniskeen to not only secure Division Two football next season for themselves, but deny the Royals promotion.

A sweet day indeed for the winners, who followed up their championship win over their rivals last May in the same venue with another famous victory.

Louth had to do it the hard way, too, without talisman Sam Mulroy. With that quality scorer absent many would have written off their ability to get a result but the Wee County channelled their inner France minus Antoine Dupont to do so.

Ryan Burns shouldered the responsibility with ease. The designated free-taker on the day, but the number one option before Mulroy came on the scene, struck nine placed balls in total.

READ MORE

The two first-half two-point frees from out of his hands, guided by the wind, were sublime and really added to Louth’s barnstorming opening 35 minutes.

In truth they played with the greater intent throughout and especially in the first half with the aid of a strong breeze. The carrot of promotion not as severe a motivator as the fear of relegation perhaps?

With Meath stunned from an early goal from Kieran McArdle, Louth pounced and kept their impetus with five first-half scores from beyond the arc.

That was the noted difference when Meath tried to chase the match-winning tally in the second half. Eoghan Frayne did land one in the opening half but missed numerous shots in the second period.

Louth ended the campaign tied on the same points as Down, so the head to head ruling came into play, with McArdle having also found the net in that crucial win between the sides back in February too.

Substitute Conor Branigan sparkled to hit two two-pointers at the end of the first half to push Louth’s advantage out to 11, 1-13 to 0-5 at half-time, it would suffice.

Jordan Morris was bright when Meath looked to him for leadership but Robbie Brennan’s side failed to build any momentum around him.

Morris sadly departed with a nasty injury and left Meath with 14 men in the finish. With a long delay, Burns was able to ease any tensions to expertly guide his side to safety.

LOUTH: N McDonnell; D McKenny, D Campbell, E Carolan (0-0-1); D Nally, P Lynch (0-0-1), C McKeever; T Durnin (0-1-1), F Malone; A McDonnell, C Downey, P Mathews; K McArdle (1-0-1), S Reynolds, R Burns (0-2-5, 2tpf, 5f). Subs: C Branigan (0-2-0) for A McDonnell (13 mins); D McKeown for Reynolds (45); D McDonnell for Malone (57); L Flynn for Downey (66).

MEATH: B Hogan; S Lavin, S Rafferty, D Keogan; E Harkin, B O’Halloran, C Caulfield; J Flynn (0-0-2), B Menton; C Duke, J Kinlough, R Kinsella; A Lynch (0-0-1), E Frayne (0-1-2, 1tpf, 2f), J Morris (0-2-4, 1tpf, 2f). Subs: M Costello for Duke (44 mins); K Curtis (0-1-0) for Kinlough (51); S Walsh for Kinsella, C Hickey for Lynch (both 60); J Scully for Harkin (68).

Referee: K Eannetta (Tyrone).

================================================

Westmeath 1-19 Roscommon 2-16

Roscommon will play in Division One next spring despite only drawing their final game in Division Two in Mullingar after Westmeath staged a great second-half comeback to secure their first point of 2025 with a wonderful last-gasp two-pointer from veteran sub Kieran Martin.

The value of the new two-point score was particularly evident in this contest, with Westmeath scoring five of them all from play as they staged their great recovery. Roscommon registered none over the course of a remarkable game.

Despite the tonic of an early goal from Luke Loughlin, Westmeath were generally outplayed by a Roscommon side that played with the wind in the first half. A goal apiece from the Murtagh brothers, Ciaráin and Diarmuid, in the fifth and 17th minutes helped them to a comfortable lead at the interval (2-10 to 1-5).

However, the first of a wonderful hat-trick of two-pointers by Ray Connellan in the 41st minute inspired the hosts, who had been very unfortunate to be pointless prior to this game.

Still, Roscommon looked certain to hang on for a narrow win when they led by two points a matter of seconds before the hooter sounded, but up popped Martin to save the day with a superb equalising two-pointer.

WESTMEATH: C McCormack; J Gonoud, D Giles, C Dillon; J Moran, R Wallace, S McCartan (0-0-2, one 45); R Connellan (0-3-1), F O’Hara; D McCartan, B Cooney (0-0-2), M Whittaker (0-0-1); R Forde (0-0-1), L Loughlin (1-0-2, two 45s), A Treanor. Subs: N Harte for Moran, B Kelly for Treanor (both 34 mins); E McCabe (0-1-0) for Forde (46); K Martin (0-1-0) for D McCartan (60); A Kilmartin for Cooney (67).

ROSCOMMON: C Carroll; C Neary, D Murray, N Higgins; S Cunnane, R Fallon, C Lennon (0-0-1); E Smith (0-0-2), K Doyle; E Nolan, D Cregg (0-0-3), C Hand; D Murtagh (1-0-0), C McKeon (0-0-3), C Murtagh (1-0-6, 2f). Subs: C Heneghan for Cregg (inj, 34 mins); S Lambe for Neary (h-t); C Cox (0-0-1, f) for D Murtagh (53); R Daly for Cunnane (54); S Killoran for McKeon (62); C McKeon for Lennon (blood, 67).

Referee: J Henry (Mayo).

==================================================

Monaghan 2-17 Down 0-24

Monaghan secured a quick return to the top flight despite losing in Clones to a Down side who were relegated even though they finished their campaign with two gutsy victories.

After a lethargic first half, Monaghan came from nine points down to draw level late on, helped by Stephen O’Hanlon, Dessie Ward and Stephen Mooney making an impact off the bench. Down regrouped to get the win in a frantic finish, but it wasn’t enough to avoid going straight back to Division Three.

Monaghan made a dream start when Mícheál Bannigan raced through to fire to the net from the first attack, but they would go all of 20 minutes until they managed their first point of the game.

Down took over with eight unanswered points (all from inside the arc), with Pat Havern, Eugene Branagan, Odhrán Murdock and Danny Magill among their scorers. Conor McCarthy ended Monaghan’s drought, while Bannigan chipped over a brace, but Havern, Murdock and Danny Magill added to their tallies to leave Down deservedly ahead by 0-11 to 1-3 at half-time.

Down extended their lead by kicking the first three scores of the second half through John McGeough, James Guinness and a Ryan Magill two-pointer, before a two-point free by Rory Beggan and the introduction of Stephen O’Hanlon belatedly got Monaghan going.

The game burst to life during the final quarter, as a two-point score from sub Dessie Ward and a goal from David Garland brought Monaghan right back into it. Stephen Mooney also came off the bench to get on the scoresheet to bring the hosts level, but Down were able to respond via Havern, Ryan McEvoy and subs Caolán Mooney and Shay Millar.

Ward found his range from outside the arc again with the last play, but there was no more time for Monaghan to eke out another equaliser. The win wasn’t enough for Down, with Louth getting the result they needed against Meath. Monaghan will play Roscommon in the Division Two Final next Sunday.

MONAGHAN: R Beggan (0-2-0, 2tpfs); K Loughran, K Duffy, D Byrne; R Wylie, R O’Toole, C McCarthy (0-0-1); J Wilson, M McCarville; R McAnespie, M Bannigan (1-0-4, 3f), C McNulty; J McCarron, A Woods, D Garland (1-0). Subs: G McPhillips for Wilson, S O’Hanlon (0-0-1) for McAnespie (both h-t); S Mooney (0-0-2) for McCarron (45); D Ward (0-2-1) for McCarville (46); B McBennett for Woods (67).

DOWN: R Burns; P McCarthy, P Laverty, P Fagan; D Guinness, C Doherty, D Magill (0-0-2); O Murdock (0-0-3), R McEvoy (0-0-2); M Rooney, E Branagan (0-0-2), R Magill (0-1-2); J Guinness (0-0-1), P Havern (0-0-6, 4f), J McGeough (0-0-1). Subs: C Mooney (0-0-1) for Branagan (53); A McClements for J Guinness, S Millar (0-0-1) for McGeough (both 56); P Brooks (0-0-1) for Doherty (60); A Crimmins for Rooney (67).

Referee: B Tiernan (Dublin).

==================================================

Cavan 0-19 Cork 0-21

Cavan, in a way, were architects of their own downfall here as a rushed late shot from Dara McVeety, the hooter ringing in his ears, proved costly.

Cavan had come from well behind to trail by two with time running out when their outstanding forward’s effort trailed just wide – as results began to filter through, it became clear that had the two-pointer gone over, it would have been enough to secure promotion.

However, Cork deserved their win – they were hungrier, used the ball better and never trailed.

The visitors led by six, 0-11 to 0-5, at half-time, having played with a strong breeze at their backs. The Rebels should have been much further ahead, spurning two glorious goal chances midway through the half.

The scores were level at 0-2 apiece after seven minutes; Brian Hurley opened the scoring, McVeety replied and then Mark Cronin (free) and Sean McEvoy traded scores.

But Cork kicked on thereafter, with two-pointers from Brian O’Driscoll and Cronin and singles from Hurley and Chris Óg Jones stretching their lead to 0-8 to 0-2.

Cavan, struggling to win primary possession, pulled one back with a Gearoid McKiernan free but Jones added another and a fisted point from Sean McDonnell made it 0-10 to 0-3.

They should have been further in front – Mattie Taylor kicked wide when one-on-one and Paul Walsh was denied by an excellent Gary O’Rourke save – and Cavan ate into their advantage before the break, with McEvoy and Cian Madden (free) on the mark.

Cavan started the second half with quickfire points from Donnelly and McKiernan (free) but Cork, dominant on kick-outs, strung together four in succession from the impressive Sean McDonnell (two), O’Driscoll and Jones to make it 0-15 to 0-7.

Two-pointers from James Smith and Dara McVeety drew Cavan closer on the run-in, with Cormac O’Reilly also chipping in, but Cork, who missed some easy chances, kept the scoreboard ticking through Ian Maguire, Cathal O’Mahoney, Cronin and McDonnell.

Two massive scores from McKiernan late on brought Cavan back within two but they couldn’t get on level terms.

CAVAN: G O’Rourke, B O’Connell, C Reilly, P Faulkner, Ciaran Brady, L Fortune, J Smith (0-1-0), G Smith, S McEvoy (0-0-3), B Donnelly (0-0-1), Dara McVeety (0-1-1), Cian Madden (0-0-2, 2f), Gearoid McKiernan (0-2-3, 1tpf, 3f), Cormac O’Reilly (0-0-1). Subs: Killian Brady for G Smith (ht), Killian Clarke for L Fortune (45), Thomas Edward Donohoe for B Donnelly (53), Ryan O’Neill for C Madden (61), Jason McLoughlin for B O’Connell (63), Luke Molloy for K Clarke (temp, 67).

CORK: Micheál Aodh Martin, Sean Brady, Daniel O’Mahony, Neil Lordan, Brian O’Driscoll (0-1-1), Rory Maguire, Mattie Taylor, Ian Maguire (0-0-1), Colm O’Callaghan, Paul Walsh, Eoghan McSweeney, Sean McDonnell (0-0-4), Mark Cronin (0-1-3, 2f), Brian Hurley (0-0-2), Chris Óg Jones (0-0-4). Subs: Brian Murphy for D O’Mahony (temp, 9-12), Ruairi Deane for P Walsh (25), Sean Walsh for E McSweeney (53), Cathal O’Mahony (0-0-2) for B Hurley (54), Conor Cahalane for S McDonnell (67).

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down).