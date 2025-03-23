Division Four round-up: James Naughton hits 4-12 as Limerick secure promotion

James Naughton scored 4-12 in Limerick's victory over Waterford in Rathkeale. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

James Naughton’s stunning 4-12 haul secured Limerick’s promotion and a Division Four final date with Wexford at Croke Park after a 4-24 to 1-17 victory over Waterford.

The St Senan’s forward’s total was evenly split with 2-6 each in the first and second halves, featuring 4-3 from play and one two-point free at Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale.

Tholom Guiry and Naughton traded early goals as the Déise moved 1-5 to 1-0 ahead. Limerick battled back to level before Naughton palmed in his second goal, again created by Darragh Ó Siochrú.

Jimmy Lee’s team led 2-9 to 1-8 at half-time and pulled away throughout the second half.

Naughton’s final flourish arrived in stoppage time, completing his hat-trick before adding a fourth goal at the death.

It meant Wicklow were destined to finish third despite an accomplished 14-man performance to defeat Tipperary by 0-21 to 0-12 at Clonmel Sportsfield.

Midfielder Jack Kirwan was sent off in the 12th minute for a forceful high tackle on Mikey O’Shea. His central partner Dean Healy kicked a pair of two-pointers to settle them among five orange flags.

They made light work of the numerical disadvantage as Healy, Oisín McGraynor and Kevin Quinn shared 18 points.

Mark Russell kicked a pair of trademark two-pointers for Tipp early on but Healy scored five and assisted four of Wicklow’s first 10 points.

They led 0-12 to 0-6 at half-time and Quinn’s free-taking meant Tipp couldn’t get any closer.

The hosts, having gone three unbeaten to begin with, ended with four losses to finish fifth.

Already-promoted Wexford completed a perfect seven wins from seven with a 2-18 to 1-10 win in Longford.

The Hughes brothers led the way, with Páraic creating the opening goal for Cian, before Seán Ryan raised a green flag for a 2-7 to 0-8 interval lead.

Páraic Hughes took his tally to 0-5 before Oran Kenny’s consolation goal cut the margin of defeat to 11.

Carlow finished fourth in the table to earn a place among the Tailteann Cup third seeds after a 1-18 to 1-17 victory over London in Ruislip.

Ruairí Rafferty’s goal sent the Exiles into an early five-point lead which was pegged back to one by half-time; 0-10 to 1-8.

Liam Gallagher’s eight points, including a two-point free, kept their noses ahead until six minutes from time when Conor Doyle found the net.

Despite wins over Wicklow and Tipp, three consecutive defeats saw London drop from promotion contention back to seventh.