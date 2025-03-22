Cuala’s Con O’Callaghan named AIB club footballer of the year

Con O’Callaghan crowned a year in which he became the latest player to win dual All-Ireland club medals, adding a football title to the two hurling that he had already won with Cuala, by becoming AIB club footballer of the year.

Other winners were Andrew Jamieson-Murphy of Na Fianna (hurling), Louise Ward of Kilkerrin-Clonberne (women’s football) and Niamh McGrath of Sarsfields (camogie) for a second time.

O’Callaghan played a huge role in his team’s success, summed up in the final when in injury-time, with their lead reduced to three points and under pressure from Errigal Ciarán, he put in a terrific defensive block on Pádraig McGirr to turn over possession and in the same phase of play, popped up at the other end to deliver the scoring assist for Conor Groarke to get the insurance point for a four-point lead.

He scored 0-21 in five matches. Errigal’s Ruairí Canavan and Dr Croke’s Micheál Burns were also shortlisted.

AJ Murphy was a driving force for Na Fianna, as the club won a first All-Ireland hurling title. He was their best player in a taut semi-final against Galway champions Loughrea and Player of the Match in the final against Sarsfields from Cork when he hit 0-5 from play.

Clubmate Brian Ryan and Sarsfields’ Jack O’Connor were the other nomination.

Louise Ward was centre forward and orchestrator of Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s fourth successive All-Ireland club title won against Kilmacud Crokes last December. Team-mate Eva Noone and Aoife Kane from Kilmacud were also shortlisted.

Also in Galway, Sarsfields won a third All-Ireland camogie title in four years. Niamh McGrath, who gave birth to her first child last year, was named POTM in the All-Ireland final. Others shortlisted for the award were her sister Siobhán and Anne O’Loughlin of defeated finalists, Truagh-Clonlara.

The award winners and team of the year selections were honoured in Croke Park on Friday night.