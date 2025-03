Na Fianna dominate hurling club team of the year

Na Fianna’s AJ Murphy is nominated for player of the year along with teammate Brian Ryan and Jack O'Connor of Sarsfields. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The teams of the AIB club championship have been announced. The hurling and camogie selections were released on Friday morning and join the football awards revealed earlier in the week.

Winners will be honoured on Friday evening when the Players of the Year are announced. Predictably, the All-Ireland champions in each of the sports dominate the selections.

Hurling champions Na Fianna have been taken eight places after a brilliant campaign saw them win Leinster for the first time before going on to defeat Cork club Sarsfields in the All-Ireland final and win the club’s first Tommy Moore Cup.

Full forward AJ Murphy is nominated for Player of the Year, along with teammate Brian Ryan and Jack O’Connor from Sarsfields, who have three places, as have their semi-final opponents Slaughneil. Ballygunner goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe makes up the balance.

In camogie, Sarsfields from Galway, All-Ireland champions for the third time in four years, have seven players on the team and sisters Niamh and Siobhán McGrath are shortlisted for POTY.

They are joined by Áine O’Loughlin from All-Ireland finalists Truagh-Clonlara. The Clare club has five players on the team with Loughgiel Shamrocks making up the balance.

Camogie: Sophie Cullen (Truagh-Clonlara, Clare); Sinead Hogg (Truagh-Clonlara, Clare), Laura Ward (Sarsfields, Galway), Clare McKillop (Loughgiel Shamrocks, Antrim); Ellen Horgan (Truagh-Clonlara, Clare), Maria Cooney (Sarsfields, Galway), Tara Kenny (Sarsfields, Galway); Niamh McGrath, Sarsfields, Galway), Amy Boyle (Loughgiel Shamrocks, Antrim); Klara Donohue (Sarsfields, Galway), Lucia McNaughton (Loughgiel Shamrocks, Antrim), Áine O’Loughlin (Truagh-Clonlara, Clare); Eimear Kelly (Truagh-Clonlara, Clare), Siobhán McGrath (Sarsfields, Galway), Caoimhe Kelly (Sarsfields, Galway).

Player of the Year nominees: Niamh McGrath (Sarsfields), Siobhán McGrath (Sarsfields), Áine O’Loughlin (Truagh-Clonlara)

Hurling: Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner, Waterford); Fionn McEldowney (Slaughtneil, Derry), Conor McHugh (Na Fianna, Dublin), Kevin Burke (Na Fianna, Dublin); Paul O’Dea (Na Fianna, Dublin), Liam Rushe (Na Fianna, Dublin), Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil, Derry); Brian Ryan (Na Fianna, Dublin), Cathal McCarthy (Sarsfields, Cork); Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields, Cork), Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil, Derry), Ciarán Stacey (Na Fianna, Dublin); Colin Currie (Na Fianna, Dublin), AJ Murphy (Na Fianna, Dublin), Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields, Cork).

Player of the Year nominees: Andrew Jamieson-Murphy (Na Fianna), Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields), Brian Ryan (Na Fianna).

Men’s football: Keelan Harte (Coolera-Strandhill, Sligo); Seán Taylor (Coolera-Strandhill, Sligo), Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala, Dublin), Charlie McMorrow (Cuala, Dublin); Peter Óg McCartan (Errigal Ciarán, Tyrone), Brian Looney (Dr Crokes, Kerry), David O’Dowd (Cuala, Dublin); Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala, Dublin), Joe Oguz (Errigal Ciarán, Tyrone); Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes, Kerry), Peter Harte (Errigal Ciarán, Tyrone), Ruairí Canavan (Errigal Ciarán, Tyrone); Niall O’Callaghan (Cuala, Dublin), Con O’Callaghan (Cuala, Dublin), Darragh Canavan (Errigal Ciarán, Tyrone)

Player of the Year nominees: Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes), Ruairí Canavan (Errigal Ciaran), Con O’Callaghan (Cuala).

Women’s football: Dearbhla Gower (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin); Eilís Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds, Kerry), Sarah Gormally (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway), Niamh Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway); Aoife Kane (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin), Nicola Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway), Hannah Noone (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway); Aisling Madden (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway), Lauren Magee (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin); Niamh Cotter (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin), Louise Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway), Olivia Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway); Eva Noone (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway), Niamh Murray (Clann Éireann, Armagh), Michelle Davoren (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

Player of the Year nominees: Aoife Kane (Kilmacud Crokes), Eva Noone (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), Louise Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne).