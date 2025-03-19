TG4 to broadcast all Division One and Two football league games live

TG4 will broadcast all eight games live from Divisions One and Two as the final round of league games culminates in a Super Sunday of promotion and relegation drama.

The Division Two clash of Louth and Meath will be live on TG4 at 1.30pm, followed by the Division One showdown between Tyrone and Dublin at 3.45pm. However, all remaining games in both divisions will now also be streamed live on the Spórt TG4 YouTube page.

In recent years, TG4 introduced live multi-screen action with live league table updates for the last round of Allianz League games but they are now to broadcast all the action from all the games across the top two divisions.

“In addition to providing live inserts from various games on television, TG4 will ensure that every single round seven match from Division One and Division Two will be available to watch live and simultaneously,” stated the Irish language station.

“Two matches will be broadcast live on TG4, while the remaining six Division One and Division Two games will be streamed live on the Spórt TG4 YouTube page.

“For the first time, these additional games on YouTube will also be available worldwide, offering GAA fans at home and abroad an unprecedented level of access to the crucial final round of the league. This is a true split-screen dream for GAA supporters who want to follow every key moment as it unfolds.

“Along with full live coverage of the top two divisions, deferred coverage of the Division Three tie between Clare and Offaly will also be shown on TG4, with live coverage on the TG4 Player and App.”

TG4 SUPER SUNDAY LIVE SCHEDULE

Division Two (All games start at 1.30)

Louth v Meath (TG4)

Cavan v Cork (YouTube Spórt TG4)

Monaghan v Down (YouTube Spórt TG4)

Westmeath v Roscommon (YouTube Spórt TG4)

Division One (All games start at 3.45)

Tyrone v Dublin (TG4)

Mayo v Donegal (YouTube Spórt TG4)

Armagh v Derry (YouTube Spórt TG4)

Galway v Kerry (YouTube Spórt TG4)

Division Three

Clare v Offaly (TG4 Player and App, live at 2pm. Deferred coverage on TG4 at 5.35)