Former Cork hurler Ger Fitzgerald dies at 60

Cork GAA is in mourning after the death of two-time All-Ireland winning hurler Ger Fitzgerald at the age of 60.

During a glittering career Fitzgerald also claimed an All-Ireland club title with his native Midleton, with whom he won four Cork county senior titles, and he spent many years involved with coaching and managing after his playing days.

A talented forward, he was a key player on Cork’s 1986 and 1990 Liam MacCarthy winning teams. A three-time Munster SHC winner, Fitzgerald captained his county to provincial glory in 1992 and added a league title in 1993.

His father, Paddy Fitzgerald, was an All-Ireland winner with Cork in 1966 and managed the Midleton team in which Ger played to win the club title in 1988.

Fitzgerald scored 11-22 in 21 championship appearances for the Cork senior hurlers. He managed Midleton to Cork senior glory in 2021.

Cork great Tomás Mulcahy posted on social media: “Very sad news to hear this morning that our colleague and former hurling star Ger Fitzgerald has passed away - What a sad loss to his family and all the Cork Gaa community- May you rest in peace Ger.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin stated: “Very saddened at the passing of Ger Fitzgerald, who made an outstanding contribution to GAA A talented hurler, Ger won 2 All-Irelands with Cork in ‘86 & ‘90. He was also a wonderful coach & mentor to so many young people in his beloved Midleton Deepest sympathies to his family.”