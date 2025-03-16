GAA live updates: Derry host Mayo in the early Division One clash

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Irish Times live GAA blog from this afternoon’s sixth round of the Allianz Football League. The schedule of games as below –

NFL Division 1 Derry v Mayo, Celtic Park, Derry, 1.30pm -

Donegal v Tyrone, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny 3.30pm -

NFL Division 2 Cork v Louth, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm Meath v Monaghan, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm - Roscommon v Cavan, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 2pm

NFL Division 3 Antrim v Sligo, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm Leitrim v Fermanagh, Ballinamore, 2pm – Leitrim unable to fulfull Offaly v Kildare, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm

NFL Division 4 Wicklow v Limerick, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm

HALF-TIME: Derry 1-8 Mayo 1-11: It looked like Matthew Ruane had the last say for Mayo in the first half, but there was still time for Jordan Flynn to score a thundering goal, and give the visitors a three-point lead.

Derry 1-8 Mayo 0-10: Still only a point between them at Celtic Park, Fenton Kelly adding a point for Mayo on 32 minutes.

Three big games now underway in Division Two, with lots to fight for in the race for promotion, and against relegation. Read Sean Moran’s verdicts here -

Cork v Louth, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm – Given the Tailteann jeopardy, this division is the most interesting and this fixture the most interesting of the weekend. The counties met in last year’s championship with Louth reaching a quarter-final for the first time, effectively ruining Cork’s hitherto promising season. Both are now struggling to stay involved in the Sam Maguire. Cork are having desperate problems converting chances whereas Louth are missing a few players. They look more up for it than the home team but maybe John Cleary’s team can summon up a performance at home. Verdict: Cork

Meath v Monaghan, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm – At the other end of the table, this will effectively be a promotion play-off with the winners odds-on to rise. As Monaghan’s Micheál Bannigan noted, though, it wouldn’t be end of the world were they not to go up. The Ulster team are in development and this division has catered for that more comfortably than the to flight would. They’re not leading the way by accident and with Andy Moran coaching, are top scorers in the league but then again, their opponents are the second-most prolific team in the country. Meath also have Martin Corey coaching, a brother of former Monaghan manager Vinny and a member of his backroom team last year. He will have a reliable roadmap of the visitors’ strengths and weaknesses. Meath have put in a terrific run to recover from an opening day defeat but it may well end here. Verdict: Monaghan

Roscommon v Cavan, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 2pm – Roscommon opened the throttle down in Cork to keep pace after Meath had punctured their unbeaten record but Cavan have been on the revival trail themselves, showcasing work rate and a good turn of pace as well as Gearóid McKiernan’s quality up front. The home team, however, are by consensus the best in the division and look on course to maintain the extraordinary restlessness of rec restlessness of recent years by yo-yoing back to where they were last year. Verdict: Roscommon

That Derry goal again...

Derry 1-7 Mayo 0-9: A brief injury scare for Derry, replacement goalkeeper Neil McNicholl sustaining a knock to his shoulder, but he’s good to continue for now. Conor Glass adds another point for Derry.

Derry 1-6 Mayo 0-9: Derry are clearly up for this game, trying to keep alive some hope of relegation, but Mayo are staying in touch, Aidan O’Shea adding his first point on 25 minutes, before Ryan O’Donoghue levels it again.

Derry 1-4 Mayo 0-5: After a couple of uncharacteristic misses, Shane McGuigan puts Derry back in front with a fine point on 21 minutes, with McGurk adding another point to extend the lead.

It was confirmed this morning that Sunday’s AFL Division Three match between Leitrim and Fermanagh has been called off with the points awarded to the Ulster county. A shortage of players because of injury and imminent under-20 commitments was stated to be the reason by Leitrim GAA.

Read Sean Moran here

Derry 1-2 Mayo 0-5: Matthew Ruane adds another point for Mayo, on 15 minutes, after Derry lost goalkeeper Odhran Lynch to injury after 13 minutes, replaced by Neil McNicholl.

Derry 1-2 Mayo 0-4: It’s a free flowing start in sunny Celtic Park, Ryan O’Donoghue adding his second point for Mayo after 12 minutes.

Here’s how the football tables look after Saturday’s games -

RESULTS –

NFL Division 1

Dublin 2-19 Galway 2-13, Croke Park

Kerry 2-21 Armagh 0-17, Austin Stack Park, Tralee

NFL Division 2

Down 1-26 Westmeath 0-28, Páirc Esler, Newry

NFL Division 3

Laois 1-21 Clare 2-22, Laois Hire O’Moore Park

NFL Division 4

Waterford 1-19 London 2-11, Fraher Field, Dungarvan

Wexford 1-13 Tipperary 1-12, Chadwicks Wexford Park

Carlow 2-20 Longford 0-14, Netwatch Cullen Park

NHL Division 1A

Kilkenny 0-29 Limerick 0-20, UPMC Nowlan Park

NHL Division 1B

Laois 0-29 Carlow 2-26, Laois Hire O’Moore Park

NHL Division 2

Meath 2-30 Down 4-21, Trim

NFL HL Division 3

Cavan 2-15 Armagh 2-21, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan

NFL Div 1 P W D L Dif Pts

Galway 6 3 2 1 17 8

Donegal 5 4 0 1 10 8

Dublin 6 4 0 2 8 8

Kerry 6 3 0 3 11 6

Mayo 5 2 1 2 -8 5

Armagh 6 2 1 3 -9 5

Tyrone 5 1 1 3 -6 3

Derry 5 0 1 4 -24 1

NFL Div 2 P W D L Dif Pts

Monaghan 5 4 0 1 24 8

Roscommon 5 4 0 1 21 8

Meath 5 4 0 1 19 8

Cavan 5 3 0 2 -6 6

Louth 5 2 0 3 -11 4

Cork 5 2 0 3 -17 4

Down 6 2 0 4 -11 4

Westmeath 6 0 0 6 -19 0

NFL Div 3 P W D L Dif Pts

(Including Fermanagh walkover win against Leitrim)

Kildare 5 4 0 1 54 8

Offaly 5 4 0 1 31 8

Clare 6 4 0 2 16 8

Fermanagh 6 3 1 2 -15 7

Laois 6 3 0 3 11 6

Antrim 5 2 0 3 -2 4

Sligo 5 1 1 3 -18 3

Leitrim 6 0 0 5 -77 0

NFL Div 4 P W D L Dif Pts

Wexford 6 6 0 0 53 12

Limerick 5 3 1 1 20 7

Wicklow 5 3 0 2 7 6

Carlow 6 2 1 3 1 5

Tipperary 6 2 1 3 -3 5

Longford 6 2 1 3 -19 5

London 6 2 0 4 -29 4

Waterford 6 1 0 5 -3 2

Derry 1-0 Mayo 0-1: A goal for Derry after four minutes, beautifully finished by Patrick McGurk, has the home team in front, responding to an early point by Ryan O’Donoghue.

