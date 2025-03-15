Kilkenny’s comfortable victory over Limerick clears up picture in hurling’s top flight

Kilkenny's Martin Keoghan comes under pressure from Limerick's Cian Lynch during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A match at UPMC Nowlan Park. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

NHL Division 1A: Kilkenny 0-29 Limerick 0-20

One result in UPMC Nowlan Park gave certainty to so much in the 2025 Allianz Hurling League. With the two points, Kilkenny move clear of relegation bother, in what was their final outing of the campaign. This abject display, and a nine-point reversal for Limerick means that they are out of the running for league honours.

The result also relegates both Wexford and Clare ahead of next weekend’s final round, while it ensures Tipperary are into the league final. The only matter outstanding is will it be Cork or Galway to face the Premier, and those sides clash next weekend.

Kilkenny were expected to respond following their disappointing loss to Tipperary at the same venue last weekend, where they had three men sent off. While this wasn’t a flawless display in terms of discipline, Derek Lyng’s men were much better and indeed hungrier.

Paddy Deegan’s late dismissal, for a second yellow card, was arguably just a footnote for the black and amber success. Those in green who’d travelled for this refixture will have questioned their choices by half-time, as Kilkenny led 0-18 to 0-7 after a truly one-sided opening 35 minutes.

READ MORE

But for two top-class Shane Dowling saves early on, Kilkenny could have been firmly out of site. Billy Ryan saw his bullet pushed over the bar, while TJ Reid’s low effort was directed clear of goal by the Na Piarsaigh man.

His third clean sheet in a row may be one item to be happy about, but the Treaty were poor until the third quarter where they finally caught fire. Still short Declan Hannon, Darragh O’Donovan and Dan Morrissey, John Kiely was only able to name 24 players, with Gearóid Hegarty and Barry Murphy not involved after being listed to start earlier in the week.

Points from Fionán Mackessy and Martin Keoghan helped open up that interval lead, while Reid was flawless from placed balls. Limerick had nice efforts from Ethan Hurley and Tom Morrissey, while David Reidy assumed free-taking duties in the absence of Aaron Gillane.

Kilkenny and Limerick players at close quarters during the game. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Kilkenny were still nine ahead by the 45th minute, as star man Keoghan arrowed over another. The Tullaroan sharpshooter ended with seven points – all of which came from play.

Limerick, who’ve now lost twice in their last three outings, cut the gap back to just four with five unanswered points to set up a potentially exciting finish.

Aidan O’Connor, sub Donnacha Ó Dálaigh and defender Barry Nash were all on target during this spell, but they would fail to score from the 61st minute to full-time.

Instead, the winners found another gear. Five points in just six minutes gave the crowd something to cheer after two home reversals already in the season.

Reid (two), John Donnelly and once again Keoghan were all accurate, before Paddy Deegan got his second card deep into stoppage time.

Kilkenny head to Portugal in the coming weeks in preparation for championship, with the Cats having their bye week next weekend. David Blanchfield and Mikey Carey will return from suspension, while Eoin Cody continues to work towards his return from fitness.

Limerick, meanwhile, host Wexford before they too begin to look at the championship, which commences against Tipperary.

KILKENNY: E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh (0-1); S Murphy, R Reid, P Deegan (0-1); C Kenny (0-2), J Molloy (0-1); J Donnelly (capt) (0-2), B Ryan (0-2), F Mackessy (0-3; 1f); L Hogan, TJ Reid (0-10; 8f), M Keoghan (0-7).

Subs: K Doyle for Molloy (blood, 47-49 mins); K Doyle for Kenny (inj, 57); H Shine for Hogan (59); E Lyng for Mackessy (67); P McDonald for Molloy, G Dunne for Reid (both 73).

LIMERICK: S Dowling; S Finn, N Casey, B Nash (0-1); C Coughlan (0-2), W O’Donoghue, E Hurley (0-1); A English (0-1), C Lynch (capt); Tom Morrissey (0-2), D Reidy (0-8; 7f), C O’Neill; S O’Brien (0-1), S Flanagan, A O’Connor (0-2).

Subs: P O’Donovan (0-1) for O’Neill (inj, 33 mins); D Ó Dálaigh (0-1) for Flanagan (53); M Houlihan for English, E Stokes for Morrissey, O O’Farrell for O’Brien (all 70).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).