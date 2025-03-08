‘Match days will never be the same again’: Brendan Cummins, voice of Meath GAA, dies aged 76

Brendan Cummins did a huge amount of work above and beyond his role in commentary, LMFM said. Photograph: John Quirke

The death has occurred of the voice of Meath GAA Brendan Cummins at the age of 76.

Mr Cummins, who had been ill for some time, was head of sport at LMFM from 1992 until 2017. The Dunsany clubman, who died on Friday, was the public relations officer for Meath County Board from 1988 to 2009. He retired from full-time employment with LMFM in 2017 but retained his work as a commentator with the station.

In a statement Meath County Board said Mr Cummins “leaves behind a rich legacy”.

“Match days will never be the same again without Brendan on commentary duty but no doubt he along with his former colleague in LMFM, the late Kevin Mallon will be commentating in their own inimitable fashion from heaven.”

They offered their condolences to the Cummins family – Mr Cummins' daughter Mairead, his siblings Mary and Nuala and all his extended family.

LMFM said their much-loved colleague did a huge amount of work above and beyond his role in commentary.

“He presented the weekday sports bulletins, weekend sports shows and also provided cover on the popular Sunday Morning request show.”

It said that Mr Cummins was also one of Meath GAA’s most “highly respected officials and served in numerous roles on the county board”.

Meanwhile, Dunsany GAA said in a statement that the Cummins family played a pivotal role in the club’s founding.

“Gaelic football ran deep in his family. His father, Jack, was on the first Meath team to reach an All-Ireland final in 1939 and helped found Dunsany GFC in 1963, with Brendan’s brother, Pat, on the inaugural team. Brendan – known as ‘Sput’ – played for an unofficial Dunsany side in 1962 before becoming a regular with the fledgling club.

Mr Cummins represented Meath at minor level in 1966 and 1967, playing corner-forward and later centre half-forward in Leinster championship matches. In 1970, he lined out for the Meath senior team in O’Byrne Cup and challenge games.

He served as Meath GAA’s long-time public relations officer during the Sean Boylan era, also holding roles as fixtures secretary and delegate to both Leinster and central councils.

Though he moved to Wilkinstown after marrying the late Margaret McKeown, he remained deeply connected to Dunsany, serving as a club delegate, committee member and club president at his passing.