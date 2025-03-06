John Small ‘very unlikely’ to return to action for Dublin this season

Ciarán Kilkenny has acknowledged that former All Star and seven-time All-Ireland winner John Small is “very unlikely” to return to Dublin colours this season.

“Yeah, it’s unlikely John’s going to be back with us this year. A good friend of mine, he knows more than anything that the door is open for him there but it’s very unlikely that he’s going to be back this year.”

Kilkenny, the longest serving outfield player on the Dublin panel in the wake of recent retirements, is in his 14th year with the county and reflected on the loss of Small, whose brother Paddy has returned to training.

“John is an absolute powerful specimen, an absolute powerhouse. He could nullify a key forward and then go up to pitch and clip a couple of scores or get a goal or make a couple of big offensive plays.

READ MORE

“He offered so much in terms of his attitude, his mindset and underrated foot skills. He has incredible foot skills and control of the ball. John will be missed but look it’s a good opportunity for another player to step up.”

This has been a season of fundamental change for Dublin with the departure of such imposing names as captain James McCarthy, Brian Fenton, Paul Mannion, Jack McCaffrey and Michael Fitzsimons.

Ciarán Kilkenny was speaking as 2025 Aer Lingus College Football Classic ambassador. Tickets for the match between Kansas State University and Iowa State University this August are now on sale at Ticketmaster.ie