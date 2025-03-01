Mayo fight back against Kerry to clinch win in Castlebar

NFL, Division 1: Mayo 0-21 Kerry 1-16

A third game unbeaten, the Mayo bandwagon is rolling once more, with Saturday’s victory over Kerry their most impressive 70 minutes of 2025 so far.

Fresh from their comeback draw against Armagh, this was another rollercoaster Mayo display, except this time they did the opposite to what occurred against the All-Ireland champions last weekend. Mayo led rather than trailed by nine points in the first-half only to fall two points behind entering the final 10 minutes.

But by the final blow of Sean Hurson’s whistle, Kevin McStay’s side had mined another two precious league points, reeling off the final four points of the match, played before an enthralled attendance of 9,358 at MacHale Park.

Uncharacteristically, David Clifford had missed a two-point opportunity from a 67th-minute free that would have pushed the Kingdom one point in front. In the chaotic finish that ensued it was Mayo who applied all the pressure to seal the win – with points by Ryan O’Donoghue, who finished with nine, and Matthew Ruane, contributing three from midfield for the second week running.

Kerry’s David Clifford and Mayo’s Donnacha McHugh. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

This, of course, was Kerry’s second away game in the space of six days and perhaps that, as well as the breeze they played into, was a factor during a first-half which saw Jack O’Connors side outscored 0-11 to 0-1 between the fifth and 31st minute.

Mayo were showing no ill effects from the blow of losing Davitt Neary, their goalscoring hero in Armagh a week before, and with goalkeeper Colm Reape their very first scorer, O’Donoghue raising four flags, and Frank Irwin and Darren McHale two apiece, the locals were coasting at 0-12 to 0-3 in front before an excellent individual goal by Brian Ó Beaglaoich finally instilled some confidence into the Kingdom. The wing back took on Stephen Coen down the outside before drilling the ball into the far left corner.

A spectacular two-pointer from a sideline ball by O’Donoghue left Mayo 0-14 to 1-4 in front at the interval but it took 14 minutes for the same player to open Mayo’s second-half account, during which time a two-point score by Dylan Geaney and singles by the Clifford brothers and Paul Geaney brought Kerry to within two.

Further two-pointers by Dylan Geaney and David Clifford contributed to Kerry overtaking the home side in the 57th minute, and when Reape delayed his kick-out too long to gift the latter a pointed free, Kerry were 1-16 to 0-17 ahead after 60 minutes and looking good for the victory.

But the visitors weren’t to score again in the face of impressive Mayo pressure.

Kerry goalkeeper Shane Ryan produced an excellent save to deny substitute Paul Towey a goal but the waves of Mayo pressure resulted in points for David McBrien, sub Fergal Boland, O’Donoghue and Mattie Ruane, his third from play, to see Mayo take a giant step towards top flight safety.

MAYO: C Reape (0-0-1); J Coyne, D McHugh, E Hession; S Coen, D McBrien (0-0-1), S Callinan (0-0-1); J Carney (0-0-1), M Ruane (0-0-3); F Kelly, F Irwin (0-0-2), J Flynn; A O’Shea, D McHale (0-0-2), R O’Donoghue (0-2-5; 1 tpf, 3f).

Subs: S Morahan for Callinan (50 mins), E McLaughlin for Kelly (53), P Towey for Irwin (57), F Boland (0-0-1) for Flynn (61), B Touhy for McHale (67).

KERRY: S Ryan; D Bourke, J Foley, D Casey; G O’Sullivan, M Breen, B Ó Beaglaoich (1-0-0); D O’Connor (0-0-1), J O’Connor; D Lyne, P Clifford (0-0-1), A Heinrich; D Clifford (0-1-4; 2f), P Geaney (0-0-3; 1f), D Geaney (0-2-0).

Subs: M Burns for Heinrich (31 mins), M O’Shea for Lyne (50), P Murphy for Bourke, C Geaney (0-0-1) for P Geaney (both 53), D O’Sullivan for D Geaney (67).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).