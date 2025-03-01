Gaelic football previews: Expect feistiness as Armagh host Dublin

Saturday

Division One

Armagh v Dublin, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh 7.35pm (Live, RTÉ) – Dublin have put in a significant campaign to date, blooding new players and picking up points as they go. Their player of the campaign so far, Seán Bugler, suffered a knock last weekend and may be rested. Still, Dessie Farrell was able to return Con O’Callaghan to the fray against Derry and he also saw good displays from Brian Howard in his optimal position at centrefield and against the formidable Conor Glass-Anton Tohill pairing. Armagh should really have done better last week but ended up rallying for a draw against Mayo. Their performances have been mixed, a good half here and a good half there but rarely both together. The good news is that All Star Rian O’Neill is back in training for the All-Ireland champions although not named in the match panel. The counties haven’t met here for 14 years and a feisty evening is on the cards. Verdict: Dublin

Mayo v Kerry, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, 3pm – A cheery outing for both teams last week. Although Mayo let a good opportunity of an away win slip, they still showed powers of recovery in rebounding from a poor first half. Kerry’s away form continued to outstrip their home fortunes, as they conducted another goals-driven raid on Ulster. The compatibility of David Clifford and the new rules was showcased in his first start this year with a hat-trick against Tyrone. Jack O’Connor’s team is developing with some decent new talent in defence and attack plus a competitive centrefield built around Diarmuid O’Connor with Barry Dan O’Sullivan or Joe O’Connor. Mayo are up and running after a difficult start and the hopes vested in Davitt Neary were encouraged by his well-taken goal in Armagh. The challenge for Mayo is two-fold: to raise their scoring rate against the division’s most productive attack and, correspondingly, to mark tightly, as the 3v3 rule gives great opportunity to Kerry. Verdict: Kerry

Mayo know all too well how difficult David Clifford can be to stop. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Division Two

Cork v Roscommon, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm – Roscommon’s setback last week has re-energised the promotion race and given encouragement to the likes of Cork, now just two points off the leaders. Davey Burke was clearly unimpressed by his team’s lack of resistance in the face of a committed Meath display and makes four changes for this. Cork were sloppy in possession during the comprehensive defeat by Monaghan last week and will need to improve on that if they are to stop the visitors getting back on track. Verdict: Roscommon

Cavan v Down, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 6pm – A contest at the wrong end of the table for both teams. Cavan have momentum though, having won their last two matches but Down’s only victory had to be quarried out of a 10-point deficit, against Cork. Cavan had to retrieve a 14-point deficit against Westmeath and looked done but a storming second half with the wind rescued matters. Verdict: Cavan

Division Three

Laois v Antrim; O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 5pm − Both teams have suffered from a lack of consistency so far this season – having lost two and won two games apiece. Shipping heavy defeats isn’t a good sign either, but to remain in the race for promotion a victory here is required. Laois might just have more punch up top. Verdict: Laois

Fermanagh v Sligo; Brewster Park, Enniskillen 6pm − Fermanagh halted Offaly’s gallop last weekend with a well organised display to see off one of the division’s early pacesetters. Sligo’s underwhelming start to the campaign has seen them lose three games on the bounce and another defeat here would leave them languishing in the relegation zone with little hope of survival. That should focus minds. Verdict: Draw

Division Four

Limerick v Tipperary; Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 6.30pm − Tipp surprised many with their strong start to the season, picking up five points from their opening three games. However, last weekend’s defeat to London might have drained the air from their balloon. Limerick will aim to seize on that vulnerability. Verdict: Limerick

Waterford v Wexford; Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 6.30pm − The table toppers against the basement dwellers – for John Hegarty’s Wexford this is a must win if they are to maintain their strong promotion charge. The Model County are three from three so far, while Waterford have yet to pick up a point. Verdict: Wexford

Sunday

Division One

Derry have struggled for form this year and won't expect any clemency from Donegal. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Donegal v Derry, Ballyshannon, 1.45pm (Live, TG4) – Another Ulster derby but between teams in different states of repair, who will be facing each other in the championship in five weeks. Donegal lowered the stakes against Galway by making changes and resting players. They were unable to harness the Salthill breeze to rectify a big half-time deficit. They have nonetheless been impressive so far and look too strong for a Derry side that has been struggling for form, a little unlucky at home in that with little adjustment, they could have beaten both Kerry and Galway. Last week’s trimming in Croke Park was however deflating and it’s unlikely that Jim McGuinness would be as blase about losing this. Verdict: Donegal

Galway v Tyrone, Tuam Stadium, 1.45pm – Galway are the only unbeaten team in the division, having seen off Donegal last week. They are the team to have made the greatest amount of hay from the new rules. Shane Walsh’s ability to kick from distance has generated 12 two-pointers to date, an average of three per match but he hasn’t been the only one and Pádraic Joyce’s team look on course for the league final. Tyrone for periods last week appeared to have the edge on Kerry but David Clifford’s goals ultimately broke them. Malachy O’Rourke had the encouragement of seeing Darragh Canavan return to action – and productively with 1-4 off the bench. Kerry’s centrefield had great success going after Tyrone’s kick-outs, which will be an encouragement for the in-form John Maher and Paul Conroy. Verdict: Galway

Division Two

Louth v Monaghan, DEFY Páirc Mhuire, Ardee, 2pm – Louth played well last week to realign their campaign after a couple of defeats. With so much focus on wind advantage, Ger Brennan’s team managed to restrict Down against the elements and then turn things around. Monaghan will be a different proposition, however. The visitors are the division’s highest scorers whereas Louth are the lowest. Verdict: Monaghan

Westmeath v Meath, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 3.15pm – Robbie Brennan has triggered some optimism in Meath with a run of decent performances and second place in the table. The defeat of Roscommon was impressive, like Louth, keeping the half-time deficit within reason and hitting them for goals in the second half. Westmeath’s run of narrow defeats continued, as they handed over a big lead, partly to do with the elements but more through indiscipline. Verdict: Meath

Division Three

Clare v Kildare; Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm − Peter Keane’s Clare have looked decent in their most recent outings – wins over Limerick and Fermanagh, though that opening round loss to Antrim might yet come back to haunt them in terms of the promotion places. This will be the biggest test of Brian Flanagan’s Kildare so far, but the Lilywhites are the form team in the division. Verdict: Kildare

Leitrim v Offaly, Ballinamore, 2pm − Having lost their opening four games, Leitrim’s chances of avoiding the drop already look forlorn. With a scoring difference of minus 73, it’s hard to see matters improving against an Offaly team stung by a loss to Fermanagh last weekend. Verdict: Offaly

Division Four

London v Longford; McGovern Park, Ruislip 12.30pm − London have already taken two scalps in this year’s league – a home win over Wicklow and an away victory over Tipperary. Longford, who picked up their first win of the campaign against Waterford last weekend, are forewarned. Nonetheless, London have the capabilities to make this a very tricky afternoon for the visitors. Verdict: London

Wicklow v Carlow; Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm − After a surprise opening round loss to London, Oisín McConville’s Wicklow appear to have got back on track following wins over Waterford and Longford. Carlow’s form has been sporadic – one win, one loss, two draws. And despite only playing three games compared to Carlow’s four, Wicklow have scored six points more than the Barrowsiders. Verdict: Wicklow