Weekend Gaelic football previews: Galway and Donegal ready to rumble

Saturday

Division One

Dublin v Derry, Croke Park, 7.30pm (Live on BBC iPlayer & GAAGo) – Two of last week’s big comeback-producers meet with echoes of last year ringing out. The counties contested the league final, which turned into a compelling match, and arguably influenced both teams for the worse: leading to Derry peaking too soon with an early season title, followed by a disastrous championship as well as the puncturing of what looked really good form by Dublin – a thread they never really regathered during what followed.

Dessie Farrell has been consistently banging the ‘talent identification, not results’ drum this season but he will nonetheless be extremely satisfied to have turned over a big deficit in Kerry with a strong and nerveless end game.

Derry exploited Galway’s inertia but were also impressive, especially second-half introduction Lachlan Murray who energised the attack.

The visitors can be expected to maintain their improvement whereas Dublin may be able to welcome back some more returning players from Cuala and Sigerson commitments. It should be a decent contest with perhaps, Dublin to kick on from last week. Verdict: Dublin

Jordan Flynn: his return to action is a welcome boost for Mayo. Photograph: James Crombley/Inpho

Armagh v Mayo, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 5pm – For once there was no talk about disregarding results and focusing on performance, as Mayo launched a late charge to register a first win of the season against Tyrone in dismal conditions in Castlebar. The return of Aidan O’Shea, Jordan Flynn and Jack Coyne was another positive for Kevin McStay’s team, hoping to build on the outcome and secure enough points to stay put in the division.

Armagh, as maybe to be expected from new All-Ireland champions, have been inconsistent, mixing good and bad in their matches to date – the meltdown against Donegal being the most recent negative indicator. Mayo could have got more from their earlier matches and with players coming back and an enhanced two-pointer capability, they could cause a surprise in the champions’ back yard. Verdict: Mayo

Division Two

Monaghan v Cork, Inniskeen, 2.30pm (game switched from Sunday) – Two of the contenders for the division behind Roscommon come together in this rearranged fixture. Monaghan have been scoring freely but Cork have been a bit chaotic, having to scramble hard to beat Westmeath, despite a major input of 3-4 from Chris Óg Jones. The home side can impose a tighter structure here. Verdict: Monaghan

Division Three

Antrim v Leitrim, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2.30pm – Indiscipline cost Andy McEntee’s Antrim dearly against Offaly last weekend but they have a chance to move away from the relegation zone against a Leitrim side for which the opening few weeks have been difficult. They are bottom of the table following three defeats and carrying a scoring difference of minus 59. Verdict: Antrim

Kildare v Laois, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 7pm – Brian Flanagan’s Kildare have been the pace setters in the division and boast the best scoring difference in the country with plus 44. Laois, despite missing several key players, have managed to pick up two wins so far but Kildare should be too strong in Newbridge. Verdict: Kildare

Division Four

Tipperary v London, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 5pm – Tipp have been the bolter from the pack in this division. Given the huge turnover of players, they are without 15 of last year’s panel, it seemed certain the Premier County would not be in the promotion race but after two wins and a draw in their opening three matches, Philly Ryan’s side have momentum. Verdict: Tipperary

Carlow v Limerick, Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 6pm – This is a significant game in the battle for promotion as the loser here will find it hard to finish in the top two. Both sides are on three points and there is very little between the teams in terms of scores for and against. Should be tight. Verdict: Draw

Michael Murphy: made a huge impact on his return to action for the first time in two years for Donegal. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

Sunday

Division One

Galway v Donegal, Pearse Stadium, Salthill 3.45pm (Live on TG4) – Two unbeaten teams collide in a rematch of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final. Donegal have looked the more impressive but Galway have been excellent when playing in their upper register.

Pádraic Joyce has been dealing with nearly a full deck and they were devastating in the first half at Celtic Park. The facility with two-pointers – Shane Walsh is the top scorer in the division – has given them an edge so far but the visitors come with a practised running threat and the glow of Michael Murphy’s sensational comeback after two years’ absence. Verdict: Donegal

Tyrone v Kerry, O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh 1.45pm (Deferred, TG4) – Both teams come with a single win, over Derry, to their name to date. Kerry should be livid at losing a 12-point lead at home but at times they looked really threatening, particularly on the break and in the creation of goal openings.

Tyrone looked humdrum in Castlebar, their forwards eking out little enough and being outscored by goalkeeper Niall Morgan whose movement and eye for the gap made him their most dangerous attacker – no wonder talk of trimming the expanded role is causing concern in the county. With David Clifford on the comeback trail, despite a quiet reappearance last week, the visitors look more convincing. Verdict: Kerry

Division Two

Meath v Roscommon, Páirc Tailteann, Navan 2.45pm – Roscommon’s latest meeting with the chasing pack sees them off to Navan to take on a Meath team, which has been scoring as heavily as they have.

Diarmuid Murtagh was in exceptional form against Monaghan but there was also kudos for rookie Conor Hand’s pace and penetration. The home side put in a terrific second half in Newry last week with Eoghan Frayne and Jordan Morris in prolific form – so, a shoot-out looks definitely on the cards. Verdict: Roscommon

Eoghan Freyne: will be a scoring threat for Meath who welcome Roscommon to Navan. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Louth v Down, DEFY Páirc Mhuire, Ardee 2.30pm – Louth slipped up against Cavan in what looked like a consequential match for survival in the division whereas it has been a disappointing season for Down, who have lost two matches at home despite being in strong positions. Louth’s late leaking of goals against Cavan cost them dearly and this may not improve things. Verdict: Down

Westmeath v Cavan, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar 2pm – For a team bottom of the table after three matches, Westmeath are averaging just a little more than one-score defeats. Manager Dermot McCabe is the focus, as the county he works for, comes to visit. Cavan got up and running last week – maybe it’s Westmeath’s turn. Verdict: Westmeath

Division Three

Sligo v Clare, Markievicz Park, Sligo, 1.30pm – It has been a difficult start to the season for Sligo, who beforehand would have harboured hopes of mounting a promotion push. However, they now find themselves scrapping to avoid relegation. Clare will look to start strong and deny the home side any chance to build some confidence. Verdict: Clare

Fermanagh v Offaly, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2pm – The Mickey Harte bounce sees Offaly sitting joint top of the table with Kildare on six points after three rounds. They face a tricky test in Enniskillen but Fermanagh will need to start shoring up some defensive frailties if they are to pick up more wins. Verdict: Offaly

Division Four

Longford v Waterford, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm – Two teams without a win so far in this year’s league – Longford picked up a point against Limerick while Waterford have lost all three of their fixtures. With home advantage, Longford boss Mike Solan will hope to pick up his maiden competitive victory. Verdict: Longford

Wexford v Wicklow, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm – Wexford are the only team in the division with a 100 per cent record after three rounds. Oisín McConville’s Wicklow will hope to upset their neighbours here but the Garden County will need to be more consistent over the full 70-plus minutes than they have been in recent fixtures. Verdict: Wexford